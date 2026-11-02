Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Founder Jason Moss Named To Georgia Trend 500 For Fifth Consecutive Year

Moss is the only individual listed in the Manufacturing category in all five editions of Georgia Trend's annual recognition.

- Jason Moss, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Moss, founder and CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA), has been named to the 2026 Georgia Trend 500, the magazine's annual recognition of Georgia's most influential leaders.The recognition marks Moss's fifth consecutive appearance. Since the publication began in 2022, he has been listed in the Manufacturing category every year. A comparison of all five editions identifies Moss as the only individual to appear in that category in all five years.The distinction is unusual because Moss does not operate a manufacturing company. Instead, he has spent 18 years creating opportunities for Georgia manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders to build relationships, exchange knowledge, and develop new business."I don't manufacture a product. I connect the people who do," said Moss. "Being recognized alongside the executives who build and operate Georgia's manufacturing companies means a great deal. But this recognition also reflects the people who have trusted us, opened their plants, shared their experience, and helped build the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance."Moss founded the organization that became GMA in 2008. Through manufacturing plant tours, networking events, educational programs, and industry partnerships, GMA connects companies throughout Georgia's manufacturing sector.In September 2026, GMA hosted the Georgia Manufacturing Summit at the Cobb Galleria Centre, bringing together nearly 300 manufacturing professionals and industry partners for discussions about business growth, workforce challenges, technology, and leadership.Moss also facilitates the Manufacturing Mastermind, a confidential peer group where manufacturing executives exchange experience, work through difficult business decisions, and build trusted relationships with other industry leaders.His book, Manufacturing YOUR Network: 10 Secrets to Grow Your Influence and Build Your Own Profitable Network, shares the relationship-building principles he has developed through his work with Georgia manufacturers."One thing I've learned over the years is that the right relationship can change the direction of a business," Moss said. "That might happen during a plant tour, at a manufacturing event, or during a conversation between two executives who realize they're dealing with the same problem. The important thing is creating the opportunity and building enough trust for those conversations to happen."Moss says the recognition reinforces GMA's commitment to connecting manufacturers throughout Georgia."Georgia has outstanding manufacturing leaders. My goal is to keep bringing them together and creating opportunities that help their businesses succeed."About Georgia Manufacturing AllianceFounded in 2008, Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is a membership-based organization connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals throughout Georgia. GMA hosts manufacturing plant tours, networking events, educational programs, and the Georgia Manufacturing Summit to help companies build relationships, share knowledge, and identify business opportunities.For more information, visit .Media ContactGeorgia Manufacturing AllianceAthens, Georgia770-338-0051

Kenzie Moss

Georgia Manufacturing Alliance

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Jason Moss - 2026 Georgia Trend - 500 Most Influential Georiga Leaders

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Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Founder Jason Moss Named to Georgia Trend 500 for Fifth Consecutive Year News Provided By Georgia Manufacturing Alliance November 02, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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