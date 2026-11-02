Delhi-NCR Pollution Curbs: GRAP Stage-II Implemented Ahead Of Diwali Here's What Is Allowed & What Is Not Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air pollution levels deteriorated sharply, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking the 'Very Poor' air quality measures across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Monday, November 2.

The decision comes ahead of Diwali, as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 324 on Monday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. The city's air quality had deteriorated from the 'Moderate' category on October 31, when the AQI stood at 117, to the 'Poor' category at 261 on November 1.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1What does GRAP Stage-II mean for Delhi-NCR?⌵

GRAP Stage-II brings in measures to curb air pollution when the AQI reaches the“Very Poor” category. The related article places this category in the AQI range of 301 to 400.

2Why was GRAP Stage-II implemented in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali?⌵

Delhi's AQI rose to 324 on Monday, putting it in the“Very Poor” category. It had climbed from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1.

3Who decides when to invoke GRAP Stage-II?⌵

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides whether to invoke Stage-II. Its decision is based on changing air quality and meteorological forecasts.

4What precautions should people take during very poor air quality?⌵

People with respiratory problems are advised to avoid going outdoors during periods of excessive pollution, particularly early in the morning and at night, and to use masks. People with chronic conditions should take their medicines regularly and seek medical advice if their health deteriorates.