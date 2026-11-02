Gujarat: Survey Of India Maps 14,866 Villages Under 'SVAMITVA' Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Survey of India has completed the mapping of rural habitation areas in 14,866 villages across Gujarat under the Centre's 'SVAMITVA' scheme, providing a geospatial foundation for issuing legal ownership documents to rural households.

The mapping exercise is part of the department's wider role in supporting land administration, infrastructure planning and urban development in Gujarat, Daman and Diu.

The Survey of India's Gujarat, Daman and Diu Geospatial Directorate, based in Gandhinagar, is also undertaking mapping projects for 55 cities under the 'AMRUT 2.0' scheme and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

Providing details of the department's work, Siddhant Sen, Director of the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Geospatial Directorate, said the Survey of India, established in 1767, had played a significant role in the country's geographical mapping for more than two and a half centuries.

"The institution began with the Great Trigonometrical Survey, in which surveyors used theodolites to measure vast stretches of land, navigating dense forests, deserts and difficult mountainous terrain," he said.

The exercise was among the most ambitious scientific surveys of its time and laid the foundation for several subsequent mapping initiatives, including the scientific measurement of Mount Everest's height. "The Survey of India also contributed to the printing of the original copy of the Constitution of India," he said.

The Gandhinagar-based directorate is responsible for mapping Gujarat, Daman and Diu, covering geographical areas ranging from the Rann of Kutch and the Saurashtra coastline to the Gulf of Khambhat and the coastal areas of Daman and Diu.

Sen said accurate geographical information was essential for planned development, particularly as the country works towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The department has established horizontal and vertical control points across Gujarat, which serve as geographical reference points for mapping and infrastructure projects.

These are used by engineers and government agencies for activities such as identifying flood-prone areas, assessing dam safety and planning roads, bridges and canals.

A Great Trigonometrical Survey benchmark dating back to 1890 is among the department's historical geodetic assets. Tide-gauge observatories at Vadinar, Porbandar, Okha and Kandla also monitor and record changes in sea levels.

Details of the control points have been made available through Geodetic Asset Registers for use by government departments, institutions, engineers and surveyors.

The directorate has also mapped Gujarat's international border and publishes political maps of India and Gujarat in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

To support modern surveying requirements, 102 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been established across Gujarat and Daman and Diu.

These provide real-time positioning services with centimetre-level accuracy to surveyors, engineers, farmers and drone operators.

According to the directorate, 1,042 users have registered to access the facility. Apart from rural mapping under 'SVAMITVA', the department is contributing to urban planning and infrastructure development.

Under "AMRUT 2.0', mapping work has been undertaken for 55 cities to support the preparation of GIS-based development plans and master plans.

The maps are expected to assist planning for water supply, sewage systems, urban infrastructure and green spaces.

The directorate is also undertaking mapping of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor for the Town Planning and Valuation Department.

In another project linked to critical infrastructure, a LiDAR-based survey covering 121 square kilometres at Kakrapar has been completed for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

Preparations are underway to survey an additional 183 square kilometres in the next phase. Meanwhile, mapping of five cities has been completed under the NAKSHA project, jointly implemented by the Union Department of Land Resources and the Gujarat government.

The initiative aims to modernise urban land and property records and improve the accuracy and transparency of ownership documentation.

The directorate is using technologies such as drones, LiDAR, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to expand its mapping capabilities.

From its origins in 1767 to its present-day digital operations, the Survey of India's central responsibility remains the scientific measurement and mapping of the country's land.

Its work now supports a range of activities, from establishing rural property rights and preparing urban development plans to infrastructure projects and national security.