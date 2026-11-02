'Ill In Jail, Fit To Work Abroad': Kerala HC Questions Former DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi Nov 2 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the request of former Director General of Police Tomin J. Thachankary to travel abroad for work, pointing to an apparent contradiction between his claim of serious illness while in jail and his plan to take up a job overseas after securing bail.

Justice A. Badharudeen orally observed that Thachankary had been admitted to the jail hospital during his 28-day custody and questioned how he could now seek permission to go abroad to work.

The court said there appeared to be two different positions taken by him.

It also observed that granting such relief in the circumstances could affect public faith in the judiciary.

The court decided to seek a report from the Jail Superintendent, detailing the number of days Thachankary was actually admitted to the jail hospital, the ailments for which he received treatment and the number of days he remained outside the hospital during his four-week custody.

The report, the court said, would help it examine whether his request to travel abroad was genuine in the light of the facts.

The case has been posted to November 6 for further consideration.

Thachankary, a retired DGP, had approached the High Court seeking relaxation of a bail condition that prevents him from leaving the country without its permission.

He wants to travel abroad to rejoin his work.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rs 30.84 lakh by the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Kottayam, in a disproportionate assets case.

He was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The High Court suspended his sentence and granted him bail on October 15, after he had spent around four weeks in jail.

However, the condition barring him from leaving India without the court's permission remained in force.

The case has drawn considerable attention as Thachankary is the first retired police officer of Director General of Police rank in Kerala to be sent to prison following a conviction.

His latest plea has now brought his period of custody and the medical treatment he received in jail under the High Court's scrutiny.