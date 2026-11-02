Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Takes Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Sensitisation Campaign To Madina Market

On Thursday, 29th October, 2026, the ECOWAS National Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a sensitisation programme at the Madina Market under the theme“ECOWAS for All: Bringing ECOWAS Closer to the Citizen – Promoting Awareness, Participation and Opportunities for Regional Integration”.

The programme sought to educate market women, drivers and other interested stakeholders on the rights, responsibilities and privileges available to citizens within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and to deepen public understanding of regional integration, particularly the free movement of persons, goods and services, as well as the economic opportunities available within the sub-region.

In his remarks, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, emphasised the importance of bringing ECOWAS closer to ordinary citizens to enable them understand and benefit from the Community's policies and programmes.

A representative of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), which facilitates the duty-free movement of eligible agricultural and manufactured products within the sub-region, subject to prescribed requirements. He explained the registration and approval procedures and stressed the importance of complying with the Rules of Origin and obtaining a Certificate of Origin before the movement of goods in order to enjoy duty-free.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) outlined its support to individuals and businesses seeking to export Ghanaian products, particularly assistance with export documentation and procedures.

The Ghana Shippers' Authority also highlighted its role in regulating commercial shipping activities, approving shipping charges and protecting the interests of importers and exporters. Participants were encouraged to seek assistance from the Authority when confronted with challenges involving shipping agents and freight forwarders.

The Ghana Immigration Service, on its part, explained its role in securing the country's borders, facilitating legitimate cross-border movements and ensuring compliance with immigration regulations, including work permit requirements.

Other relevant institutions present at the programme also highlighted their respective mandates and the services they provide to facilitate the trading activities of Ghanaians within the ECOWAS sub-region. In addition, designated information and enquiry points were set up to enable participants who required further clarification or had specific concerns to engage directly with the representatives of the various institutions and receive the necessary assistance.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry's efforts to bring ECOWAS closer to ordinary citizens by promoting awareness of their rights, responsibilities and opportunities within the Community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.