Assam Women Emerging As Semiconductor Professionals: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted the growing participation of women from the state in the semiconductor sector, saying they were moving from being first-time learners to skilled professionals capable of training the next generation.

In a post on X, Sarma said semiconductors were shaping the future of technology, and Assam was stepping into this emerging sector with confidence.

He particularly highlighted the role being played by women in the state's efforts to develop skills and build a workforce for the semiconductor industry.

"Semiconductors are shaping the future of tech, and Assam is stepping into this future with confidence," the Chief Minister said.

He added that women from Assam were playing a pioneering role in this journey, progressing from first-time learners to trained professionals.

"The women of Assam are playing a pioneering role in this journey, going from first-time learners to skilled professionals who will train the next generation," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister's remarks highlight the importance of skill development and women's participation in emerging technology sectors at a time when semiconductor manufacturing and allied industries are becoming increasingly important to India's technological and industrial ambitions.

The semiconductor ecosystem requires a trained workforce across several areas, including manufacturing operations, technical processes, equipment handling and quality control.

Building local skills is therefore considered an important component of efforts to expand India's semiconductor capabilities and create employment opportunities beyond established technology hubs.

For Assam, preparing a skilled workforce could also help connect young people, particularly women, with opportunities in advanced manufacturing and technology-related industries.

Sarma's post also sought to underline the potential of women-led participation in the state's industrial transformation, with trained professionals expected to contribute to capacity-building by passing on their knowledge to future trainees.

The Chief Minister's message comes amid growing national attention on semiconductor manufacturing, with the Centre pushing to strengthen domestic production capabilities and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains.

The emphasis on women acquiring specialised skills reflects the broader objective of expanding participation in India's evolving technology and manufacturing landscape.

Assam's efforts to prepare a trained workforce could play an important role in positioning the state to benefit from opportunities emerging in the semiconductor ecosystem.