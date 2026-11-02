Bihar CM Meets Union Ministers In Delhi State's Developmental Issues Discussed

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is currently on a visit to Delhi, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday morning.

The two leaders discussed several important issues during the meeting.

Following this, Samrat Chaudhary also met former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

His itinerary includes a proposed meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is also likely to discuss several key road infrastructure projects in Bihar, including proposed greenfield expressways and the expansion of the JP Ganga Path on its eastern and western sides.

The discussions may include the Patna-Purnea Expressway, Gorakhpur-Haldia Expressway and Amas-Darbhanga Expressway, along with other major road connectivity and infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation across the state.

The meetings are expected to focus on Bihar's development projects, major proposals requiring assistance from the Centre and other issues related to the state's interests.

The Chief Minister is also likely to apprise the central leadership of Bihar's development priorities and pending requirements.

Samrat Chaudhary's visit to Delhi is being viewed as significant from both administrative and political perspectives.

During his stay, he will also review preparations for an important meeting scheduled for November 3.

A meeting between the Chief Minister and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is also on the agenda, although its timing has not yet been finalised.

Samrat Choudhary is expected to discuss the BJP's organisational structure in Bihar with Tawde.

The discussions are likely to focus on strengthening the party organisation and making its cadre more active and effective at the grassroots level.

The two leaders may also review the results of the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Council elections, in which the BJP contested four seats and won two, recording a 50 per cent strike rate.

The election outcome and the party's organisational performance are expected to figure prominently in their discussions.

On Tuesday, Samrat Chaudhary will attend the India Renewable Energy Conference at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Bihar Chief Minister also participating.