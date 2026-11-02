Rajasthan: Two Cars Catch Fire Near Police Headquarters In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) Panic gripped the area near the Rajasthan Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Jaipur on Monday after two parked cars suddenly caught fire, triggering chaos among people in the vicinity.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the incident, although no casualties were reported. The incident occurred around 11 am near Gate No. 4 of the Police Headquarters. Smoke was initially seen billowing from a Mahindra Thar, which was followed by intense flames.

A white car parked nearby also caught fire. Several police personnel working inside the headquarters rushed out after noticing the flames.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the spot and alerted the fire department. Fire tenders reached the location and brought the blaze under control.

According to the police, the Mahindra Thar belongs to Shubham, an employee of a nationalised bank. He had purchased the SUV during Dhanteras in 2022.

The other vehicle, a Tata Harrier, belongs to Rahul, who also works at govt bank. He purchased the vehicle in 2025. Both cars sustained severe damage in the fire.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, although the exact cause will be established only after a detailed investigation.

People present at the scene recorded videos of the burning vehicles, which subsequently drew attention to the incident.

ACP (Ashok Nagar) Poonam said that a Mahindra Thar had caught fire due to unknown reasons while parked outside Gate No. 4 of the Police Headquarters.

A white car parked nearby was also engulfed in the flames. She confirmed that fire tenders were called to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. Both vehicles were damaged, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The Jyoti Nagar police station is investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire. The incident caused considerable panic in the area, particularly because of its proximity to the state police headquarters.

Other vehicle owners parked nearby also hurriedly moved their cars to safer locations, fearing that the fire might spread.