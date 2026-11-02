“Uptober To Hacktober”: Is Bitcoin's Seasonal Cycle Losing Edge?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's long-running“Uptober” reputation is facing a stress test after a second straight month of losses in October. Instead of the traditional seasonal lift, analysts are now weighing whether recent institutional flows and macro conditions are overwhelming the calendar, or whether the drawdown is simply a temporary interruption.

According to CoinGlass data, Bitcoin fell 7.3% in October 2026, following a roughly 4% decline in the same month a year earlier. The underwhelming performance has also fueled darker“October” labels in crypto circles, amid a broader backdrop of security incidents, including Binance 's reported $6.3 billion hack.

Bitcoin's October performance in 2026 broke with the market's“Uptober” narrative, extending a pattern of weak monthlies. Seasonality signals such as“best median returns in October” are being reconsidered as monthly volatility has fallen in recent years. Analysts argue that ETF-related liquidity and macro variables may be driving short-term price action more than historical calendar effects. Some researchers caution against declaring“Uptober” dead, noting that October outcomes vary across broader market cycles.

Key takeawaysSeasonality under strain as October turns red

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin's stronger months. Andrew Yang, a researcher at Kaiko, points to data showing October has delivered the highest median return among calendar months, with a 15.4% median gain-and gains in 10 of 13 years through 2025.

Yet this year's results have challenged the reputation that helped popularize the term“Uptober.” Even the broader pattern surrounding September has looked less reliable. Yang said Bitcoin has recorded gains every September since 2023, a shift he attributes to traders potentially buying ahead of a recurring October rally.

But if expectations are being priced in earlier, the month itself may offer less upside. Yang also highlighted another structural change: Bitcoin's typical monthly movement has narrowed. He said the asset's monthly move declined from roughly 14% during 2013–2016 to about 9.6% since 2024, which could reduce the room for outsized seasonal spikes.

Institutions and macro factors increasingly compete with the calendar

Beyond seasonality, multiple analysts emphasized that Bitcoin's trading behavior may be changing as institutional participation deepens. Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital, argued that ETF flows and corporate Bitcoin buyers are more sensitive to liquidity, interest rates, and investment mandates than to calendar narratives.

That framing aligns with recent ETF-related flow data highlighted in the coverage: US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $515 million in net outflows in October 2026. By comparison, spot Ether ETFs saw record monthly withdrawals of $1.61 billion. The contrast matters because ETF flows can reflect broad investor risk appetite and positioning-factors that may not move in tandem with seasonal expectations.

Yang cautioned that spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved in January 2024, are still too new to fully judge their longer-term influence over seasonality. Still, he suggested that Bitcoin is“increasingly” behaving like a macro asset-more responsive to economic data and institutional flow dynamics than to historical month-by-month patterns.

For traders and investors, the practical implication is straightforward: if liquidity conditions and macro inputs dominate, seasonal studies may remain useful as a backdrop but become less reliable as a timing tool.

Why two weak Octobers don't settle the debate

Even with back-to-back October declines, analysts warned against treating“Uptober” as permanently broken. Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, noted that October tends to perform better during bull markets and worse during bear markets. In other words, the calendar signal can be conditional on the broader regime-so comparing October across different cycles can produce misleading conclusions.

Moreno said performance depends more on spot demand dynamics than on cyclical patterns, arguing that demand“doesn't care about the calendar.” That point goes directly to a core tension in market seasonality: if seasonal narratives attract buyers early, the payoff may shift forward, leaving the late-month outcome less impressive.

Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO, offered a related mechanism. He suggested that traders may be anticipating October gains earlier. When enough participants expect a rally in a given month, the rally can become priced in before the month arrives-transforming a historically“good” month into a less profitable window than it once was.

d'Anethan echoed the uncertainty. While“Uptober” has historical validity, he said seasonality metrics can fail at times-especially when market structure changes or when macro and liquidity conditions diverge from past patterns.

What to watch next

Readers should watch whether November stabilizes after October's weakness and, more importantly, whether spot Bitcoin ETF flows and broader liquidity conditions continue to outweigh seasonal signals. The key question for the next few months is whether the market is temporarily misfiring-or whether Bitcoin's seasonal behavior is genuinely weakening as institutional demand and macro variables take greater control.

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