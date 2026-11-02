Gujarat Installs 9.08 Lakh Rooftop Solar Systems, Achieves 90 Pc Of Target

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Gujarat has installed 9.08 lakh rooftop solar systems under the Centre's 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', achieving 90 per cent of its target of 10 lakh residential installations by March 2027, officials said on Monday.

The installations have a combined capacity of 3,408 MW, making Gujarat the leading state in the country in installed rooftop solar capacity under the scheme.

The state accounts for 18.21 per cent of the total rooftop solar capacity installed nationally. The achievement comes as the state steps up efforts to expand renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on conventional sources of power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, while the country aims to meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements through renewable energy sources by 2030.

The state government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has set a target of installing 10 lakh residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027.

To encourage households to adopt rooftop solar, the state government provides financial assistance and regulatory concessions.

Residential consumers installing systems of up to six kW receive assistance of Rs 2,950 towards regulatory charges.

The government has also waived network strengthening charges and the requirement of a net metering agreement. Additional financial assistance has been provided to make installations more affordable for smaller residential consumers.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) households installing rooftop solar systems of up to 2.18 kilowatt-peak (kWp) capacity are required to contribute only five per cent of the prescribed cost. Other consumers are required to contribute 10 per cent.

After accounting for the Central government's financial assistance under the scheme and the consumer's contribution, the remaining amount of the prescribed benchmark cost is borne by the state government.

The state has also introduced provisions to make rooftop solar installations more convenient for residential consumers.

Under its solar policy, households can use net metering, which records both the electricity consumed from the grid and the surplus electricity supplied back to it.

There is no restriction on the connected load for rooftop solar installations at residential premises, while households can sell surplus electricity generated by their systems. "Domestic consumers are also exempt from banking charges," the government said.

Beyond rooftop solar, Gujarat has recorded substantial renewable energy capacity across the state.

As of September 30 this year, its total renewable energy capacity stood at 55,511.46 MW, accounting for 18.55 per cent of the country's overall renewable energy capacity.

Solar power accounted for 36,234.55 MW of the state's installed renewable energy capacity, representing 21.2 per cent of India's total solar capacity. Wind energy capacity stood at 17,043.76 MW, accounting for 28.8 per cent of the national total.