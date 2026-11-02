BJP Chief Leads 'Padyatra' In Bihar, Says Oppn In Collusion With Foreign Forces To Hurt India's Democratic Image (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday launched the NDA's nationwide campaign, titled 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy', with a padyatra (foot march) from the historic Lajpat Park in Bihar's Bhagalpur city.

Visiting the Silk City for the first time after assuming charge as BJP National President, Nabin addressed a large public gathering ahead of the march and launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition alliance.

He said Rahul Gandhi was concerned only about the political survival of his family, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the country's 1.4 billion people his family and was committed to their development, security and prosperity.

Describing PM Modi as the country's 'mukhya sevak' (chief servant) and 'chowkidar' (watchman), Nabin said the Prime Minister had consistently worked to fulfil the trust placed in him by the people.

Recalling the political situation before 2014, he alleged that the Congress-led UPA government had been plagued by corruption, major scams and serious internal and external security challenges.

Farmers, women, young people and other sections of society were seeking a change, he said, adding that the people had entrusted Narendra Modi with the responsibility of governing the country in response to these aspirations.

Nabin said the NDA government's transparent policies and development initiatives had brought visible changes across the country.

He added that the BJP had made Antyodaya, or the upliftment of the poorest sections, and development its central political agenda, which had helped the NDA secure public support in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting the opposition, the BJP president accused its leaders of adopting double standards on democratic institutions and the electoral process.

He said opposition parties accepted the democratic system when they won elections in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but questioned constitutional institutions and electoral processes when they faced defeat.

Referring to the Election Commission's challenge to Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his allegations with evidence, Nabin claimed that the Congress leader had failed to respond adequately to the Commission's invitation for an open discussion.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to damage India's democratic image internationally in collusion with foreign entities.

However, he asserted that India's democracy was mature and resilient enough to withstand such attempts.

Nabin warned that voters were the ultimate authority in a democracy and would deliver their verdict through elections.

He said the opposition would lose public support if it continued with what he described as negative politics instead of adopting a responsible approach.

He added that the campaign, launched from the historic Anga region, would expose forces allegedly spreading confusion and disorder in Bihar and across the country.

Following his address, Nabin formally flagged off the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) padyatra.

According to event coordinator Nitesh Singh, the march covered a distance of approximately 1,300 metres.

Starting from Lajpat Park, the procession passed through Kharmanchak and Bhamashah Chowk before reaching the historic Ghantaghar Chowk, where it was scheduled to conclude.

Earlier, NDA leaders and supporters accorded him a grand reception upon his arrival at Bhagalpur airport.

His convoy subsequently passed through Tilka Manjhi, Adampur and Manik Sarkar Chowk before reaching Lajpat Park.

Bihar Urban Development Minister and Bhagalpur district in-charge Nitish Mishra also addressed the gathering, explaining the objectives of the padyatra and targeting the opposition over its allegations against the Election Commission.

Mishra said the Election Commission was an independent constitutional body and accused certain political parties of misleading the public.

He remarked that opposition parties accepted the electoral system when they won elections, but raised allegations of vote theft when voters rejected them.

Referring to the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Mishra said approximately 65 lakh entries had been deleted, including those of deceased persons, voters who had relocated and duplicate registrations.

The minister added that 21.5 lakh new eligible voters had been included in the electoral rolls.

He described the large turnout at the Bhagalpur event as a democratic response to what he termed the opposition's misleading campaign.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also stressed the need to protect democratic institutions, alleging that the opposition was making systematic attempts to weaken them.

He said the Election Commission was being targeted through baseless allegations and accused opposition parties of attempting to exert undue pressure on the Supreme Court.