Kareena Kapoor Expresses Happiness Over 'Koffee With Karan' Coming To An End

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The latest episode of the ninth and final season of 'Koffee With Karan' will have none other than Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as guests. During what seemed to be a fun episode, Kareena revealed that she feels 'happy & relieved' as she doesn't have to come on 'Koffee With Karan' from now on.

The makers unveiled the latest promo of 'Koffee With Karan season 9' on Monday, in which host and filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned that this is going to be the last season of the show as he welcomed Bebo and Saif.

Reacting to this, a visibly amused Kareena said,“Quite happy and relieved. Because now we don't have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan." Karan then thanks Bebo for her sensitivity.

Saif admits that he feels he is 'slightly miscast' on the show.

If the promo is any hint, the show will have several such moments with Kareena and Saif tapping into their quirky side.

As Karan asks Kareena who, according to her, is Bollywood's No. 1 female star at the moment, she replied,“The one sitting opposite you," without giving it any thought. Jumping in on the conversation, Saif added,“You're allowed to praise other people."

In another fun moment, Karan begins a statement with,“Nepo babies go mainstream globally..." Before he could complete the sentence, Saif presses the buzzer and adds,“Because of you", taking a playful dig at KJo.

It must be noted that Kareena has been on 'Koffee with Karan' many times; however, she will be coming to the show with Saif for the second time.

The couple first appeared together on the show during Season 3 in 2010, back when they were dating. These two will be making a comeback on the 'Koffee With Karan' couch after 16 years.