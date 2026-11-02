Aqaba Container Terminal Sets a New All-Time Record of 109,341 TEUs in October, Its Fourth Consecutive Month Above 100,000 TEUs
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Aqaba, Jordan – 2 November 2026 – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant and beyond, is pleased to announce a new operational milestone: in October 2026, the terminal handled 109,341 TEUs, the highest monthly throughput in its history.
October marks the fourth consecutive month in which ACT has exceeded 100,000 TEUs, following new records in July (101,900 TEUs), August (over 104,000 TEUs) and September (107,803 TEUs). Over the past five months, the terminal has handled more than 500,000 TEUs, reflecting sustained momentum and the growing confidence of local and regional customers.
During October, ACT efficiently served 59 vessels and handled 15,268 TEUs of transit cargo, reinforcing Aqaba’s role as a key logistics route for regional markets. On the landside, the terminal processed 47,814 truck transactions, an average of more than 1,500 trucks per day, supporting the smooth flow of goods to importers and exporters across the Kingdom.
“Achieving this milestone month after month reflects a culture of operational excellence and a constant focus on our customers,” said José Rueda, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal. “Every day, our teams work to make sure that cargo owners, shipping lines and transport partners can rely on Aqaba. The trust they continue to place in our work is what drives us, and we will keep earning it by raising our standards, investing in our future, and serving as a dependable gateway for Jordan and the region.”
Aqaba Container Terminal extends its sincere appreciation to its customers, shipping lines, government partners and the entire trade ecosystem for their continued support, and remains committed to operational excellence, safety, and sustainable growth.
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October marks the fourth consecutive month in which ACT has exceeded 100,000 TEUs, following new records in July (101,900 TEUs), August (over 104,000 TEUs) and September (107,803 TEUs). Over the past five months, the terminal has handled more than 500,000 TEUs, reflecting sustained momentum and the growing confidence of local and regional customers.
During October, ACT efficiently served 59 vessels and handled 15,268 TEUs of transit cargo, reinforcing Aqaba’s role as a key logistics route for regional markets. On the landside, the terminal processed 47,814 truck transactions, an average of more than 1,500 trucks per day, supporting the smooth flow of goods to importers and exporters across the Kingdom.
“Achieving this milestone month after month reflects a culture of operational excellence and a constant focus on our customers,” said José Rueda, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal. “Every day, our teams work to make sure that cargo owners, shipping lines and transport partners can rely on Aqaba. The trust they continue to place in our work is what drives us, and we will keep earning it by raising our standards, investing in our future, and serving as a dependable gateway for Jordan and the region.”
Aqaba Container Terminal extends its sincere appreciation to its customers, shipping lines, government partners and the entire trade ecosystem for their continued support, and remains committed to operational excellence, safety, and sustainable growth.
-Ends-
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