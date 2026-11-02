3 Dead, Over 29 Hurt in Shootings Near Campuses in 5 U.S. States
(MENAFN) Gunfire near college communities in five US states over the weekend left three people dead and at least 29 others injured, a US television news network reported Sunday.
In Bloomington, Indiana, seven people were taken to hospital after shots rang out near Indiana University’s homecoming festivities at about 1.30 am (0530GMT) Sunday. Police detained a man carrying a firearm and recovered a gun and shell casings. No deaths were reported, and investigators have not yet established whether the man fired any shots.
In Newark, Delaware, at least six people were hospitalized after a shooting on Main Street near the University of Delaware on Saturday night. Local police opened an investigation. University President Laura Carlson called on the community to rally behind the victims and witnesses.
“We are all impacted,” she said.
In Birmingham, Alabama, one person died and eight others were wounded near Legion Field after the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Nearly 70,000 fans packed the annual rivalry matchup, which Alabama A&M won 31-28. Police detained one person for questioning and seized multiple weapons.
In Bloomington, Illinois, a 19-year-old woman was killed and seven others were hospitalized after gunfire erupted near Illinois Wesleyan University shortly before 1.25 am Sunday. A second woman remained in critical condition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation.
In Boulder, Colorado, a shooting at a home in the University Hill neighborhood killed a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student and critically injured another person. Police believe the violence followed an attempted forced entry at the property, after officers had earlier broken up a large party.
In Bloomington, Indiana, seven people were taken to hospital after shots rang out near Indiana University’s homecoming festivities at about 1.30 am (0530GMT) Sunday. Police detained a man carrying a firearm and recovered a gun and shell casings. No deaths were reported, and investigators have not yet established whether the man fired any shots.
In Newark, Delaware, at least six people were hospitalized after a shooting on Main Street near the University of Delaware on Saturday night. Local police opened an investigation. University President Laura Carlson called on the community to rally behind the victims and witnesses.
“We are all impacted,” she said.
In Birmingham, Alabama, one person died and eight others were wounded near Legion Field after the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Nearly 70,000 fans packed the annual rivalry matchup, which Alabama A&M won 31-28. Police detained one person for questioning and seized multiple weapons.
In Bloomington, Illinois, a 19-year-old woman was killed and seven others were hospitalized after gunfire erupted near Illinois Wesleyan University shortly before 1.25 am Sunday. A second woman remained in critical condition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation.
In Boulder, Colorado, a shooting at a home in the University Hill neighborhood killed a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student and critically injured another person. Police believe the violence followed an attempted forced entry at the property, after officers had earlier broken up a large party.
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