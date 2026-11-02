Altman Warns: Humans Must Stay in Control as AI Surpasses Experts
(MENAFN) Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, said Monday that the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models now mostly surpass the brightest scientists and can handle substantial portions of white-collar work, pointing to a sharp jump in capability within a single year.
Altman made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates.
“At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it’s mostly smarter than them,” Altman said.
He added: “AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that.”
Even as the technology disrupts economies and job markets worldwide, Altman insisted that human judgment, creativity and accountability must stay at the center of how it is deployed.
“We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual ‘we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,’” he said.
“AI needs to be a tool built for people and needs to serve people, not the other way around,” Altman noted.
On the soaring electricity demands of computing infrastructure, Altman called physical power supply the sector’s single biggest bottleneck.
“Everything else we’re going to make huge progress on, except atoms are still atoms and the physical world that has to power this is going to be the dominant factor of the cost and the abundance,” he said.
Altman also cited a steep rise in usage: global per capita token consumption has climbed from near zero six years ago to roughly 100,000 tokens a month, while the heaviest institutional users burn through about 500 billion tokens monthly.
Turning to the host nation, he said around 80% of young people in the UAE use ChatGPT every week.
At the event, OpenAI unveiled partnerships with Emirati technology group G42 and state oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The deal marks the first global deployment of OpenAI’s frontier models by an energy company.
Altman made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates.
“At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it’s mostly smarter than them,” Altman said.
He added: “AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that.”
Even as the technology disrupts economies and job markets worldwide, Altman insisted that human judgment, creativity and accountability must stay at the center of how it is deployed.
“We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual ‘we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,’” he said.
“AI needs to be a tool built for people and needs to serve people, not the other way around,” Altman noted.
On the soaring electricity demands of computing infrastructure, Altman called physical power supply the sector’s single biggest bottleneck.
“Everything else we’re going to make huge progress on, except atoms are still atoms and the physical world that has to power this is going to be the dominant factor of the cost and the abundance,” he said.
Altman also cited a steep rise in usage: global per capita token consumption has climbed from near zero six years ago to roughly 100,000 tokens a month, while the heaviest institutional users burn through about 500 billion tokens monthly.
Turning to the host nation, he said around 80% of young people in the UAE use ChatGPT every week.
At the event, OpenAI unveiled partnerships with Emirati technology group G42 and state oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The deal marks the first global deployment of OpenAI’s frontier models by an energy company.
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