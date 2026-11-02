WRAP Taps Former NYPD Chief Behind Narcan Rollout To Scale Bolawrap And Operationalize De-Escalation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. brings 46 years of law enforcement leadership and proven experience turning lifesaving interventions into department-wide operational capabilities

MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the“Company”), a provider of non-lethal response technologies and public safety solutions, today announced the appointment of former New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. to its Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2026.

Delatorre brings more than four decades of law enforcement leadership and a particularly relevant achievement: helping introduce Narcan into NYPD patrol operations, demonstrating how a lifesaving intervention could move from a local pilot to citywide adoption.

Now, WRAP is looking to apply lessons from that experience to a new challenge: operationalizing de-escalation.

From Emergency Medical Intervention to Proactive De-Escalation

While commanding NYPD Patrol Borough Staten Island, Delatorre worked alongside community organizations, elected officials, and public safety stakeholders to develop and launch a program training and equipping police officers with Narcan, a medication capable of reversing opioid overdoses.

The initiative was subsequently adopted citywide, helping establish Narcan as an additional emergency response capability for NYPD officers.

The significance extended beyond the medication itself. Its implementation required agency leadership, standardized training, operational policy, and institutional acceptance.

“Under my command, Ed Delatorre demonstrated the kind of leadership it takes to turn a promising idea into meaningful, lasting change. He helped take the NYPD's Narcan program from a local pilot to citywide implementation, and I later sent him to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to help other departments adopt similar programs. What began locally became a model shared nationally and internationally, reflecting Ed's ability to bring people together, turn ideas into practice, and share lessons that could benefit communities far beyond New York,” said William J. Bratton, Former NYPD Police Commissioner.

WRAP sees an important parallel in its mission to make non-lethal response technologies, including BolaWrap®, practical and sustainable capabilities for law enforcement agencies.

Just as Narcan expanded what officers could do when encountering a life-threatening medical emergency, BolaWrap is designed to provide officers with an additional intervention option during certain encounters, potentially reducing the need for more injurious force.

The common principle is early intervention: equipping officers with additional tools, training, and clearly defined procedures to protect lives before emergencies escalate.

Operationalizing De-Escalation: Beyond the Device

WRAP's strategy extends beyond equipment sales to an integrated approach combining non-lethal technology, constitutional policing principles, agency policy, instructor development, digital learning, and operational readiness.

Delatorre's experience provides a valuable perspective on how agencies evaluate, introduce, train on, and ultimately institutionalize new response capabilities.

“With the launch of our operationalized de-escalation program, WRAP is finally in a position to support major cities with an integrated approach that brings together policy, training, and non-lethal technology,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP.“Ed understands what it takes to put new capabilities into practice at scale. His experience will be invaluable as we help departments give officers more options to resolve difficult encounters while protecting the people on both sides of the badge.”

A Career Built on Turning Innovation into Operational Practice

During his 46-year NYPD career, Delatorre served as Deputy Commissioner of Labor Relations, Chief of Transit, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island, and Commanding Officer of the NYPD Police Academy.

As Chief of Transit, he oversaw approximately 2,600 uniformed officers, secured nearly $40 million in federal counterterrorism grants, and helped establish an agreement with federal authorities to use the New York City transit system as a testing environment for emerging security technologies.

His experience leading the Police Academy provides additional expertise in the institutional requirements of training, certification, instructor development, and sustained readiness.

“Throughout my career, I've seen how much preparation goes into giving officers an option they can confidently use in the field,” said Delatorre.“Equipment, policy, training, and leadership all have to work together. I look forward to bringing that perspective to WRAP's Board and supporting the Company's work to help agencies prepare their officers for difficult encounters.”

The Next Chapter in First Responder Readiness

WRAP believes the historical adoption of Narcan offers a valuable lesson for the future of law enforcement innovation: a new technology achieves its greatest potential when it becomes part of an agency's established operational framework.

Through its BolaWrap technology, Non-Lethal ResponseTM strategy, and expanding training infrastructure, WRAP is working to provide agencies with additional options intended to support earlier intervention, better decision-making, and improved public safety outcomes.

Delatorre's appointment brings experience navigating the institutional challenges of introducing new capabilities into one of the world's largest police departments.

The opportunity is not simply to introduce another device into policing. It is to help make lawful, proactive de-escalation a trained, repeatable, and operationally supported capability.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap® family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal ResponseTM, WrapRealityTM, and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected contributions, perspective, and value that Mr. Delatorre's experience and appointment may bring to the Company's Board of Directors; the Company's Non-Lethal ResponseTM strategy and its approach of combining policy, training, and technology to support officer judgment and expand response options; the Company's ability to make its capabilities practical for agencies to adopt and sustain; and the anticipated adoption of WRAP's products, training, and technologies by law enforcement and public safety agencies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the pace of customer and agency adoption; changes in law enforcement budgets, policies, procurement practices, and use-of-force standards; the availability and terms of technology and training partnerships; regulatory developments; competitive conditions; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and directors; and the Company's ability to develop, manufacture, sell, and support its products and training solutions. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. WRAP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

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