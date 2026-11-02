Rocket Doctor Expands Into Florida, Building Upon Success In California, New York, And Maryland



Rocket Doctor Inc. officially launches its digital health platform and marketplace into Florida, expanding access to care across urban, rural, and underserved communities.

The expansion builds upon the approximate 24 million covered lives who already have in-network access to Board Certified Physicians using Rocket Doctor's platform across California, New York, and Maryland. More than a dozen Florida-licensed physicians are already onboarded to Rocket Doctor.



Vancouver, BC, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company"), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to announce the official launch of Rocket Doctor Inc.'s digital health platform and marketplace in the State of Florida.

Building on the foundations of exponential growth in patient volume and in-network contracts across our first three U.S. states (California, New York and Maryland), Rocket Doctor is excited to announce that its digital health platform and marketplace is officially live in Florida, the third largest state in the country.

Florida represents an incredibly dynamic healthcare market with substantial demand for accessible primary and urgent care, including approximately 9 million Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The Company is deeply committed to building out and strengthening the digital healthcare infrastructure across the state, with an initial cohort of more than a dozen Florida-licensed physicians already onboarded and ready to care for patients on day one.

This strategic launch marks a major milestone in Rocket Doctor's further expansion across the United States. Across its active U.S. markets, Rocket Doctor's platform enables access to high-quality healthcare for over 24 million insured patients and plan members.

To tie in with this milestone announcement, Rocket Doctor Inc. will be on-site in Miami on November 8th supporting the No. 51 car at the NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway race, where team members will engage directly with attendees to share more about the Company, how it differentiates itself for both physicians and patients, and the services provided.

The expansion allows licensed board-certified physicians in Florida to leverage Rocket Doctor's proprietary digital health software, comprehensive billing infrastructure, and clinical workflow tools. The platform enables physicians to launch and manage independent virtual or hybrid care practices, improving administrative efficiency while restoring professional autonomy.

"We are thrilled to officially expand Rocket Doctor into Florida as we continue scaling our footprint across the United States," said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. "Florida represents an incredible opportunity to expand access to care for the millions of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries who need fast, convenient and high-quality primary and urgent care. Building on the foundation we have established across our existing payer partnerships Coast to Coast, we are eager to empower Florida physicians to be able to serve millions of patients across urban, rural, and underserved communities statewide."

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc. and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care across more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices, improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare, making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s products and services, visit or email ....

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

Email: ...

Dr. William Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

Email: ...

For media inquiries, contact:

Email: ...

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's continued expansion into and within Florida, the onboarding of additional Florida-licensed physicians, future growth in patient volumes, geographic expansion into additional U.S. states, platform capabilities, the Company's planned participation in the NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 event in Miami, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc.the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s the Company's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. the Company will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.