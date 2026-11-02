POET Technologies Names Giovanni Pacelli CFO

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) today appointed Giovanni M. Pacelli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 2, 2026. He succeeds Thomas Mika, who has served as CFO for the past ten years. Pacelli comes to POET from Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), where he was Senior Director of Finance, and brings three decades of financial leadership at public and private companies, including global chipmakers Freescale Semiconductor and NXP.

POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the“Company”) offers high-speed optical engines, light source products and optical modules to the artificial intelligence (AI) systems market and to hyperscale data centers. As Senior Vice President and CFO, Pacelli will oversee the Company's financial operations and strategy, working with the executive leadership team and the Board of Directors on business performance, capital allocation and long-term value creation. Mika will remain with the Company through December 2, 2026 to support the transition.

At Silicon Labs, Pacelli spent more than eight years in financial analysis, strategic planning and investor relations. He led the planning for the company's last two Analyst Day events, managed and expanded the company's sell-side coverage, and represented Silicon Labs at major investor conferences, including the Wells Fargo TMT Summit and the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. Earlier, at Freescale and NXP, he supported finance workstreams on major transactions, including the Freescale–NXP merger.

Pacelli is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Texas and holds a Master in Professional Accounting and a BBA in Business Honors and Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Over the past decade, Tom has worked closely with me to transform POET from a small company operating on a lean budget into a well-funded commercial enterprise that has raised more than $800 million in capital. His leadership and accomplishments have helped position us for the next phase of growth,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET's Chairman and CEO.“Giovanni brings the semiconductor industry depth, public-company capital markets experience and operating discipline we need as we move into volume production. He has run the earnings process and led investor engagement at a larger public semiconductor company, and he will play a central role as we broaden our engagement with the investment community.”

“I am excited to join POET at this important stage,” Pacelli said.“The POET Optical InterposerTM platform addresses some of the most pressing bandwidth and power challenges in AI infrastructure. My focus will be on disciplined financial execution and clear, consistent communication with our shareholders as we scale.”

POET will report its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026. Beginning with its fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results, the Company intends to host an earnings conference call each quarter, with Pacelli participating alongside members of the executive leadership team.

RSU Grant

In connection with his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Pacelli was awarded a total of 384,615 restricted share units (“RSUs”) that will vest at the rate of one-third of the total on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant. The RSUs were granted subject to the provisions of the Company's 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan and related agreements between Pacelli and the Company.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical InterposerTM, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges across a broad range of communication, computing and sensing applications. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Singapore, Penang, Malaysia and Shenzhen, China. More information about POET is available on its website at .