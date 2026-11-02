Lexeo Therapeutics To Present Multiple Oral And Poster Presentations At Key Scientific Conferences In November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations at AHA to highlight Lexeo's cardiovascular gene therapy pipeline, including preclinical programs in desmoplakin and TNNI3 cardiomyopathies

New LX2006 data to be presented at ICAR demonstrating cardiac and neurologic benefit up to 36 months, showing sustained or deepening improvement in mFARS outcomes over time

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, today announced multiple presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026 and the International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) 2026 both taking place in November.

“We are pleased to have multiple presentations at both AHA and ICAR, reflecting continued momentum across our cardiovascular and neurological genetic disease programs,” said Narinder Bhalla, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics.“We are particularly excited about the new mFARS data that will be presented at ICAR, which demonstrate durable neurologic benefit following LX2006 treatment and continued improvement over time. These findings build upon the encouraging cardiac benefits previously observed and further strengthen our belief that LX2006 has the potential to address the multisystem manifestations of Friedreich ataxia.”

LX2006 Clinical Data Update

New phase I/II interim clinical data continue to show sustained or deepening improvements across cardiac and neurologic measures of FA, including statistically significant improvement in mean mFARS scores for LX2006-treated participants compared to a propensity-matched control cohort from the UNIFAI natural history study.



Among all participants with 24 months of follow-up (n=11), treatment with LX2006 resulted in a mean improvement of 2.13 points per year, or 4.26 points over two years, on the mFARS scale compared to propensity-matched control.

Among a subset of participants with 36 months of follow-up (n=7), treatment with LX2006 resulted in further improvement, with a mean change of over 4 points relative to baseline Both neurologic and cardiac measures, including mFARS, left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and troponin, demonstrate durable benefit and continued improvement over time.



AHA Scientific Sessions 2026, November 6-9 in Chicago, Illinois

Abstract Title: LX2021, an AAV-Based Gene Therapy Improves Cardiomyopathy Phenotype and Lifespan in a Severe Desmoplakin Cardiomyopathy Mouse Model

Session Title: Late-breaking Basic Science: Frontiers in Cardiac Disease Mechanisms and Therapeutic Innovation

Format: Oral Presentation (27427)

Presenter: Jing Zhang, PhD

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7; 3:15 - 4:30 PM (session start/end); 3:30 - 3:45 PM CT (presentation start/end)

Location: S102D

Abstract Title: Mechanistic Insights and Gene Therapy Rescue in a Porcine Model of TNNI3 Cardiomyopathy​

Session Title: Melvin L. Marcus Early Career Investigator Award in Cardiovascular Sciences Competition

Format: Oral Presentation (6873)

Presenter: Elizabeth Silver, MD

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7; 3:15 - 4:30 PM (session start/end); 4:00 - 4:15 PM CT (presentation start/end)

Location: S102BC

The full abstracts can be found on the AHA website.

ICAR 2026, November 10-13 in Atlanta, Georgia

Abstract Title: Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of AAVrh.10hFXN (LX2006) Gene Therapy in Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy

Session Title: Emerging and Existing Therapeutics

Format: Oral Presentation (EC9)

Presenter: Theresa Zesiewicz, MD, FAAN

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 11; 2:30 - 4:00 PM (session start/end); 3:06 - 3:24 PM (presentation start/end)

Location: Grand Ballroom

Abstract Title: Intravenous AAVrh.10hFXN (LX2006) Gene Therapy in Friedreich Ataxia: An Externally Controlled Open Label Study of Neurological Progression

Format: Poster Presentation (EC8)

Presenter: Christian Rummey, PhD

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 11; 6:00 - 7:30 PM

Location: Poster and Exhibitor Hall (D) - Cobb Convention Center

Abstract Title: Route of Administration and Systemic Immunity Differentially Influence Cerebellar Transduction by AAVrh.10hFXN

Format: Poster Presentation (EP26)

Presenter: Dolan Sondhi, PhD

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 11; 6:00 - 7:30 PM

Location: Poster and Exhibitor Hall (D) - Cobb Convention Center

Abstract Title: Amplifying the Patient Voice: Impact of a Friedreich Ataxia Cardiac Advisory Council in Its First Year

Format: Poster Presentation (C115)

Presenters: Joslyn Crowe & Hayden Howard

Date/Time: Thursday, November 12; 6:00 - 7:30 PM

Location: Poster and Exhibitor Hall (D) - Cobb Convention Center

The full abstracts can be found on the ICAR website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Lexeo's expectations and plans regarding its current product candidates and programs. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“objective,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“design,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“develop,”“plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo's preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026 and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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