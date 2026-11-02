Harrow Launches Harrowrx Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HarrowRx to Simplify Access to Harrow Products and Integrate Into the Eyecare Practice Workflow, Providing a Single Prescribing Destination Within Existing Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced the launch of HarrowRx, a prescribing and access pharmacy platform that enables eyecare professionals to access Harrow's entire portfolio directly within the electronic medical record (EMR) systems they already use. By connecting prescribing to product-specific fulfillment and patient-support services, HarrowRx is designed to make Harrow a more integrated part of a practice's daily workflow.

Harrow believes HarrowRx is the first platform of its kind developed by a U.S. ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. Today, prescribing ophthalmic medicines can mean navigating multiple specialty pharmacies, fulfillment channels, and patient savings programs. With HarrowRx, which is powered by Harrow's preferred pharmacy partner, PhilRx, eyecare professionals can prescribe all of Harrow's branded products through a single destination in a connected EMR. The HarrowRx platform routes each prescription to the appropriate fulfillment channel and helps eligible patients access available support, creating a simple, reliable, and trusted experience for practices and a clearer path to treatment for patients.

“When I visit with customers, I consistently hear the same frustrations: figuring out which specialty pharmacy or hub handles each product, remembering to complete prior authorization forms, and making sure patients have access to every available manufacturer savings program,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Harrow.“We created HarrowRx to take that complexity off their plates and build upon the trust that our customers have in the Harrow brand. Harrow has always been willing to challenge the status quo to find better ways to serve physicians and patients. With our entire branded portfolio in one place within the EMR, we believe HarrowRx will become the go-to destination for prescribing Harrow medicines. As we continue to grow, we intend to add more features, services, and products, increasing the presence and value HarrowRx provides to our customers and their patients.”

How HarrowRx Works

HarrowRx brings prescribing, fulfillment, and patient support together behind one familiar access point. For eyecare professionals and their staff, that means fewer channels to navigate; for patients, it is intended to mean a more straightforward path to obtaining their prescribed medicine at the best price.



One destination within the existing EMR. HarrowRx is a licensed pharmacy registered on the Surescripts network, so it appears in the pharmacy finder of connected EMRs. Prescribers can locate HarrowRx by name, NCPDP ID (3694886), or NPI (1578473732) and select it without installing separate prescribing software or creating another login.

Fulfillment coordinated behind the scenes. HarrowRx supports prescription-benefit medicines, with PhilRx powering its pharmacy operations. Physician-administered, buy-and-bill products are routed through their respective distributors for support and fulfillment. Practices use one entry point while each medicine follows its appropriate fulfillment pathway. Access and affordability support for eligible patients. HarrowRx connects applicable prescriptions with available benefits verification, savings, and patient-support programs, including completing insurance authorization forms. This reduces friction, including avoidable administrative steps for practices, ultimately helping patients navigate coverage and out-of-pocket costs.



To get started, prescribers can search for“HarrowRx” (or its NCPDP ID or NPI) in the pharmacy finder of a connected EMR, select it, and send the prescription as usual. Fulfillment options and patient-support programs vary by product and eligibility. If HarrowRx does not appear in their EMR's pharmacy finder, prescribers can also send prescriptions to HarrowRx by phone at 855-977-0975 or by fax at 888-975-0603. For questions and additional support, practices can contact clinical support at 855-977-0975 or their Harrow account representative.

“In a busy ophthalmology practice, the work doesn't end when a physician makes a treatment decision,” said Baylee Douglas, Certified Ophthalmic Technician at Duke University Eye Center.“Getting a prescription to the right pharmacy and helping patients navigate the steps that follow can involve a great deal of coordination. Because Harrow offers several products prescribed in our practice, having a single prescribing destination within the EMR we already use could help simplify that process. I work with medication access and prescription coordination every day, and I see firsthand how complicated these workflows can become. Reducing unnecessary steps for physicians and staff while making it easier for patients to access their prescribed treatment is a meaningful step forward.”

“For optometrists treating chronic conditions such as dry eye, prescribing is only one part of helping patients begin therapy,” said Paul Karpecki, OD, Director of Cornea and External Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute.“HarrowRx offers a straightforward way to prescribe Harrow medicines and connect eligible patients with available affordability support. This kind of common-sense innovation is what I have come to expect from Harrow and demonstrates how they understand the way my practice actually works.”

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma, and a range of other ocular surface conditions and diseases of the retina. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of any acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general, including the ongoing communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration relating to compliance and quality plans at our outsourcing facility in New Jersey; physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Media Contact:

Mike Biega

Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

...

617-913-8890