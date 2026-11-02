Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Appoints New Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunday Lake Gold Corp. (TSX: SNDY, OTCQX: WLBMD) (“ Sunday Lake Gold” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Westendorf has been appointed to Sunday Lake Gold's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Westendorf was nominated by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (“ Waratah”) to serve as its representative on the Board pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and Waratah, as announced on May 20, 2026. Mr. Westendorf will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors' Technical & Health, Safety and Environment (" HSE ") Committee. Michael Westendorf is a professional engineer with over 20 years of experience in mining operations, metallurgy, process engineering, capital projects and corporate development. His career spans the full mining lifecycle, from feasibility studies and project development through construction, commissioning, operations and expansion. Mr. Westendorf currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Lithium Ionic Corp. where he has played a key role in advancing the company's Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. He also serves as Metallurgical Advisor to Kodiak Copper Corp. Previously, Mr. Westendorf held several senior technical and operational positions at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, including Director of Operational Excellence, Director of Metallurgy and Mill Manager. During his tenure, he oversaw a 40,000-tonne-per-day copper processing operation, supported mine expansions and operational improvements, and led development activities at the Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia. Mr. Westendorf holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Metals and Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Engineer. Janet Wilkinson, Chairperson of Sunday Lake Gold, commented:“Michael brings extensive technical expertise and a proven track record in mine development, operations and project execution. His experience across all stages of the mining lifecycle, from engineering and feasibility studies through construction and production, will be particularly valuable as we advance the Fenelon Gold Project toward the completion of a pre-feasibility study. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and strategic guidance as we continue to unlock the value of our gold assets and build long-term value for our stakeholders.” About Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Sunday Lake Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA-stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects. For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA Tania Barreto, CPIR CEO Director Investor Relations Email:... Email:... M: +1 416 716 8346 M: +1 289 819 3012



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively,“FLI”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as“seeks”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“continues”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“projects”,“predicts”,“proposes”, "potential",“targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should” or“might”,“be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved.”

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: the advancement and completion of a pre-feasibility study for Fenelon.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Company's mineral projects; the accuracy of key assumptions, parameters or methods used to estimate MREs and PEAs; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about Sunday Lake Gold's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

Sunday Lake Gold Corp. prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.