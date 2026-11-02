Ewals Cargo Care Brings Its European Logistics Network Into Sync

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How a logistics provider founded in 1906 replaced complex point-to-point integrations with a central integration layer that connects its operations

Austin, TX, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving freight across Europe by road, rail and sea depends on getting the right information to the right place at the right time. For Ewals Cargo Care (ECC), a leading European multimodal logistics provider operating across 14 countries with more than 2,450 trucks and 5,500 trailers, that was becoming harder to do.

ECC's operations relied on more than eight specialized platforms covering ERP, planning, finance, CRM, EDI, document archiving and its customer portal, alongside legacy and in-house applications. Each was essential, but each used its own mix of protocols and data formats. The systems were linked through complex point-to-point integrations that were hard to maintain, monitor and change. Moving shipment details, trip updates and driver information between systems often had to happen in a strict order. That depended on application-specific logic and manual handling of dependencies. This increased the risk of errors and inconsistencies and limited end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

ECC needed these systems to work together. It introduced a central integration layer, built on WSO2's integration capabilities, that links its legacy and modern applications. Information now flows automatically and in the right order across the business, regardless of the underlying technology, protocol or data format.

Today, ECC's finance, planning, document management, ERP and customer-facing applications all exchange information through one central integration layer. That foundation carries a significant load. Every month, millions of business-critical messages move through the platform, and each one is handled in the same consistent, controlled way, regardless of the system, protocol or data format involved. Automated monitoring watches over this flow, catching and fixing data problems as they happen so they never grow into disruptions. As a result, shipment statuses, driver details and other key updates arrive reliably and on schedule.

With this end-to-end visibility in place, managers have a stronger basis for decision-making, relying on the available data and making smarter, data-driven choices.

Just as importantly, the new architecture gives ECC room to change. Individual systems can now be modernized or replaced with minimal impact on day-to-day operations, as the company's ongoing ERP transformation shows.

“Logistics runs on timely, accurate information, and Ewals Cargo Care has shown what's possible when every part of the business is working from the same picture,” said Sharya Unamboowe, vice president and general manager of WSO2's integration business unit.“We're proud to have played a part in giving ECC a foundation that keeps their operations running smoothly today and gives them room to grow and modernize with confidence.”

“With a complex logistics operation and a diverse application landscape, integration is critical to our business. WSO2 provides us with a central integration layer that allows our systems to exchange information reliably, while giving us the flexibility to modernize our IT landscape step by step,” said Maarten Daniels, Manager ICT Solutions, Ewals Cargo Care.

With its systems connected, ECC is well placed to grow its multimodal network and continue its long-standing commitment to more efficient, lower-carbon logistics across Europe.

Click here to read the full story of how Ewals Cargo Care connected its operations.

About Ewals Cargo Care

Founded in 1906, Ewals Cargo Care is a leading European logistics provider specializing in multimodal transport. It combines road, rail and sea to deliver freight more efficiently and sustainably. The company operates its own fleet of specially designed trailers and offers supply chain management services backed by a strong European presence and a long-term commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

About WSO2



For more than 20 years, WSO2 has provided the open source infrastructure powering technology used by millions around the world. Today, that foundation extends to AI-native tooling, giving enterprises the infrastructure to build, manage, and scale AI agents with sovereign, trusted governance. WSO2 delivers this through its Agentic Enterprise Fabric, a composable stack spanning agent, API, integration, identity, and engineering platforms. They provide agent control and lifecycle management; API and AI gateway capabilities that make data and AI models discoverable, governable, and safe for agents to consume; connectivity across legacy and modern systems; unified identity and access for humans, applications, and agents; as well as self-service platform engineering for developers and agents alike. These industry-recognized platforms help enterprises build with confidence at the speed the agentic enterprise demands. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit wso2.com to learn more.

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