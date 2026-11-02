Hinge Bio To Present Latest Results Of HB2198, A Novel B-Cell Depleting Agent For Treating Autoimmune Disease, At ACR Convergence 2026
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class antibody therapeutics, referred to as“GEM-DIMERsTM”, today announced that data on HB2198 will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026, being held in Orlando, Florida November 6-11, 2026.
The poster will present additional preclinical data as well as early B-cell depletion and safety data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of HB2198, the Company's lead novel product candidate targeting both CD19 and CD20 and incorporating enhanced dual Fc domains. Hinge Bio is conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in autoimmune disease patients and another in normal healthy volunteers which has recently completed enrollment.
Poster details are as follows:
Title: HB2198: A Tetravalent Bispecific anti-CD19/CD20 Antibody with Dual Fc Domains for Enhanced Immune Effector Functions and Deep B Cell Depletion in SLE
Submission Number: 2447369
Session: Poster Session B, (1099-1115) B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster B
Session Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Presenting Authors: Juha Punnonen, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer; Paul Brunetta, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Brendon Frank, Senior Scientist;
Summary: HB2198 represents a new differentiated class of B-cell depleting antibody with multiple mechanisms of action. Its dual Fc domains drive increased binding to FcγR-bearing cells and potent ADCP, ADCC, and CDC. In addition, independent of its Fc domains, HB2198 demonstrated potent direct cell killing in cultures of B lymphocytes from patients with SLE. This multimodal activity is designed to overcome immune complex–mediated resistance and impaired effector function in SLE without inducing T-cell activation or associated cytokine release. Currently in Phase 1 clinical evaluation, HB2198 has the potential to achieve deep B-cell depletion and immune reset as an off-the-shelf antibody-based therapeutic.
About HB2198
HB2198, Hinge Bio's lead product candidate from its proprietary GEM-DIMERTM platform, is designed to improve efficacy, safety, and convenience in the treatment of B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Emerging clinical evidence suggests that deeper tissue B-cell depletion is associated with greater efficacy in a variety of autoimmune disorders. HB2198 targets both CD19 and CD20, with enhanced binding and engagement of immune effector cells without activating T cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated potent depletion of both peripheral blood and tissue-resident B cells in vivo, with a promising preclinical safety profile. The therapeutic goal of HB2198 is to achieve immunological remission through rapid and deep B-cell depletion while offering the potential safety, convenience, accessibility, and cost advantages of an off-the-shelf, antibody-based therapeutic compared with T-cell-based approaches such as CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers (TCEs). Hinge Bio is currently conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in patients with autoimmune diseases and a study in healthy volunteers.
About Hinge Bio
Hinge Bio, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary GEM-DIMERTM platform to design and develop the next generation of therapeutics to address the problems of inadequate efficacy, resistance, and side effects in the fields of immune-mediated diseases and cancer. The GEM-DIMERTM platform enables the creation of multivalent, multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics that are designed for enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs with an initial focus on autoimmune disease.
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