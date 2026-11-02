Tonix Pharmaceuticals Appoints George Lederman, Ph.D., As Executive Vice President Of Strategy And Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former McKinsey associate partner and Aliaxis strategy leader to lead AI initiatives and pursue partnerships to advance pipeline programs

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the“Company”), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of George Lederman, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, effective October 30, 2026. Dr. George Lederman brings experience in corporate and portfolio strategy, operational transformation, and applied artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

At Tonix, Dr. George Lederman will lead AI initiatives across the organization to improve operational efficiency and manage costs. He will also lead business development efforts, including evaluating potential partnerships and licensing opportunities to advance the Company's clinical programs and share development costs.

“We believe George's experience in portfolio strategy and operational transformation, combined with his expertise in AI, will help us improve efficiency and pursue partnerships for select pipeline programs,” said Siobhan Fogarty, Chief Technical Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals.“We intend to evaluate opportunities to advance these programs with the goal of sharing development costs.”

“I am excited to join Tonix as it advances its commercial portfolio and development programs,” said Dr. George Lederman.“With an approved treatment for adults with fibromyalgia and investigational programs in Lyme disease prevention and immunology, I believe there is significant untapped potential across Tonix's pipeline. I look forward to working with the team to unlock that value through potential partnerships and other strategic transactions to create shareholder value. Tonix's fully integrated model also creates an opportunity to rethink how we work, with AI at the core-simplifying complex processes across development and commercialization to help bring medicines to patients more quickly and efficiently.”

Dr. George Lederman joins Tonix from Aliaxis, a multibillion-dollar global industrial group, where he most recently served as Vice President, Global Strategy. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), he led corporate and portfolio strategy and supported cost savings and operational efficiency initiatives. During his four-year tenure, Aliaxis divested six assets and acquired four companies. He also supported multiple business unit restructuring efforts, including a 10% enterprise-wide fixed cost reduction.

Previously, Dr. George Lederman was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he helped build the firm's digitization practice and advised clients on using machine learning, advanced analytics, and AI to reduce costs and improve efficiency. His experience spans corporate strategy, acquisition opportunities, and operational transformations, including work with specialty chemical operations serving healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and industrial applications.

Dr. George Lederman holds a Ph.D. in Advanced Infrastructure Systems, an engineering discipline, from Carnegie Mellon University, where his research focused on big data and applied machine learning. He also holds Master's degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Civil and Environmental Engineering from Carnegie Mellon and a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Princeton University. He was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow.

Dr. George Lederman is the son of Seth Lederman, M.D., Tonix's President, CEO, and Chairman. His appointment was reviewed and approved by the independent members of the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee in accordance with the Company's related party transactions policy, and his compensation was reviewed and approved by the independent members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.*

Tonix Pharmaceuticals* is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, and immunology conditions with high unmet medical needs. TONMYA® (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8 mg), the Company's flagship internally conceived and developed medicine, is the first medicine approved for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection 3 mg) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray 10 mg). Tonix is extending the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical studies to evaluate the potential of TNX-102 SL in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder/acute stress reaction. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of infectious disease programs, including Phase 2-ready monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 (anti-OspA mAb) for Lyme disease prevention in the U.S., and TNX-801 (horsepox, live virus vaccine), a vaccine in development for the prevention of mpox and smallpox. Within immunology, TNX-1500 (anti-CD40L mAb) is a Phase 2-ready, third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection. To learn more, visit .

*Tonix's product development candidates, including TNX-102 SL for new, unapproved indications, are investigational new drugs or biologics. Their efficacy and safety have not been established for the indications under investigation, and they have not been approved for these uses.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. TONMYA is a registered trademark of Tonix Pharma Limited. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,” and“intend,” among others. These statements include expectations regarding Dr. Lederman's role and contributions; the evaluation, implementation and anticipated benefits of AI initiatives; potential operational efficiencies and cost savings; potential partnerships and licensing transactions; the advancement of the Company's product candidates; and potential pipeline and shareholder value. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to successfully launch and commercialize TONMYA® and any of our approved products; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of government or third-party payer reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Except as required by law, Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date of this press release.

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