Monte Rosa Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim's 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA) – fireside chat, November 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 (London, UK) – fireside chat, November 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. GMT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London – fireside chat, November 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. GMT Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY) – fireside chat, December 1, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET



Webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible via the“Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa's website at ir.monterosatx.com, and archived versions will be made available for 30 days following the presentations.

Investors

Andrew Funderburk

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Media

Cory Tromblee, Scient PR

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEENTM (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit