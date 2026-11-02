Fredonia Confirms Continuity Of Gold/Silver Mineralization And The Potential Expansion Of The Conceptual EDM Mine Plan At Herradura Hill
|Hole ID
| East
Coord.
| North
Coord.
| Elevation
(m.a.s.l)
|True Az
|Dip
| EOH
(m)
|HDDH061
|2531595
|4632868
|165
|31,61
|50
|140
|HDDH062
|2531870
|4632820
|185
|17,91
|45
|245
|HDDH063
|2532364
|4632755
|213
|15,75
|60
|335
Drillhole collars are presented in Gauss Krüger F2- Campo Inchauspe (Garmin Etrex10).
Table 1 – Significant Drill Intercepts
|Hole
|From (m)
|Length (m)*
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq (g/t)**
|HDDH062
|120.3
|24.7
|1.3
|15
|1.6
|incl.
|3.5
|5.1
|26
|5.5
|+
|153.50
|35.0
|0.55
|16
|0.8
|HDDH061
|51.0
|10.0
|0.6
|7
|0.75
|incl.
|1.5
|3.1
|9
|3.3
|+
|118.0
|4.0
|0.44
|1
|0.41
|+
|136.0
|4.0
|0.44
|10
|0.6
|HDDH063
|44.0
|3.0
|0.56
|13
|0.77
|+
|97.0
|5.0
|1.4
|4
|1.46
|incl.
|1.4
|4.5
|10
|4.7
|+
|107.40
|7.70
|0.86
|7
|0.99
(*) Reported interval length are down hole widths and not true widths.
(**) Gold Equivalent: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + Ag (g/t) × 0.016471, based on US$4,000/oz gold, US$70/oz silver and assumed recoveries of 85% Au and 80% Ag. The Company's July 14, 2026 HDDH051 release used a different methodology; its 70.75-metre interval would grade approximately 1.33 g/t AuEq on this basis.
The two principal HDDH062 intervals are separated by 8.5 metres of lower-grade material.
Drill core samples were collected from HQ3-diameter diamond drill core, which was longitudinally split, with one half submitted for laboratory analysis and the remaining half retained for reference. Samples were submitted to Alex Stewart International's certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina, for gold analysis using the fire assay method and ICP (39 elements).
Figure of Cross section - HDDH061 is available at
SSW–NNE geological cross-section showing drill holes HDDH061 and HDDH014, AuEq assay intervals, and the interpreted mineralized zone showing possible extension in all directions.
Figure of Cross section - HDDH062 is available at
SSW–NNE geological cross-section showing location drill hole HDDH062, AuEq assay intervals, and the interpreted mineralized zone showing possible extension in all directions. Section showing open-pit design outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (black line). Composites use a 0.20 g/t AuEq cut-off, up to 3 metres of consecutive internal dilution and a minimum length of 2 metres. High-grade sub-intervals use a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off. No top cut was applied. Final compositing parameters and assays are subject to QP verification.
Figure of Cross section - HDDH063 is available at
SSW–NNE geological cross-section showing location drill hole HDDH063, AuEq assay intervals, and the interpreted mineralized zone showing possible extension in all directions. Section showing open-pit design outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (black line). Composites use a 0.20 g/t AuEq cut-off, up to 3 metres of consecutive internal dilution and a minimum length of 2 metres. High-grade sub-intervals use a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off. No top cut was applied. Final compositing parameters and assays are subject to QP verification.
Technical and Corporate Disclosure
About Fredonia
Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 64,000 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced EDM project (approx. 33,500 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti's approximately 200,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Hornía project (approx. 21 500 ha).
For further information: Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email:....
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mario Alfaro and Sergio Alvarado, both of whom are“Qualified Persons” as defined under NI 43-101. Messrs. Alfaro and Alvarado are independent of the company.
The Qualified Persons named above have reviewed and verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the technical information disclosed in this news release. Data verification included a review of the original laboratory assay certificates, site visits and visual inspection of the drill cores.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the prospectivity of the EDM Project (including Herradura Hill) for mineralization, including based on proximity to existing known systems in the Deseado Massif, recovery assumptions, the results of the PEA, the Company's financial resources and ability to execute its plans, the impact of involvement of experienced strategic advisors on the Company's operations, planned drilling and district consolidation programs, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact, may be“forward-looking information”. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“interpreted”,“management's view”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of drilling, and of engineering and metallurgical tests conducted in the course of the Company's activities, unforeseen expenditures and the ability to finance operations, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, the global economic climate, new and ongoing wars, and metal prices. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
For further information: Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email:....
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