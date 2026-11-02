Unexpected Hold Or Charge On Your National University Student Account? Steps To Take And How Your Advisor Can Help
|What Students See
|NU Action
|For the Student
|A balance due while financial aid is pending
|NU completes financial aid processing and posts eligible aid to the account
|Check MyNU for aid status and ask your advisor where your file stands
|A hold for a missing document or step
|NU flags the step that must be completed before the account can move forward
|Complete any requested documents or actions in MyNU
|A charge after a change in enrollment
|NU adjusts aid to match the courses a student is enrolled in
|Ask your advisor how an added or dropped course affected your aid
|A charge you don't recognize
|NU reviews the account at the student's request
|Send the charge to your advisor for review
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: I'm a National University student. Why is there a hold or a charge on my account?
Answer: A hold or charge can appear while financial aid is still processing, when a required document or step is still open, or after a change in your enrollment. Your advisor can review your account and tell you which one applies. Reach your advisor through MyNU or at....
Question: Why is there a random hold on my National University account?
Answer: A hold can point to a step that still needs to happen, such as a missing document or financial aid that hasn't posted yet. Check MyNU for open requests, then ask your advisor what the hold is for and what's needed to have it removed.
Question: I got a charge from NU I wasn't expecting. What is it?
Answer: An unexpected charge can reflect a balance shown before financial aid posts, or an aid adjustment after you added or dropped a course. Send the charge to your advisor through MyNU or at... and ask for a review. Your advisor can confirm whether it's correct and what, if anything, you need to do.
Question: My NU aid package says complete. Why does my account say I owe money?
Answer: A complete package means NU has identified the aid you may qualify for. It does not mean funds have been disbursed to your account yet. Under typical processing conditions, financial aid is generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete.
Question: Will a hold on my National University account drop me from class?
Answer: NU's update page says no student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending, and it encourages students to keep attending. If your hold is tied to pending aid, keep attending and ask your advisor to confirm your status.
Question: Can I still register for classes if I have a hold on my National University account?
Please confirm: NU's registration policy for students with a hold, and whether holds tied to pending aid affect registration.
Answer: [To be completed with NU's confirmed policy.] Ask your advisor whether your hold affects registration and what's needed to have it removed.
Question: Why did a new hold show up on my NU account?
Answer: A new hold can mean a step on your account needs attention, such as a document request or an update to your financial aid. Check MyNU first, then ask your advisor to review it with you.
Question: I already asked my NU advisor about my hold. Do I need to keep following up?
Answer: No. If your advisor is already working with you, no additional contact is necessary. Let your advisor know if your situation changes or an urgent need comes up.
Question: Where can I get updates on National University student accounts and financial aid?
Answer: Updates are posted on National University's Student Information System Upgrade page. Students with questions about their own account can reach their advisor through MyNU or at....
*Source: National University staffing statement, Financial Aid FAQs and Student Information System Upgrade page, October 2026.
About National University
National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971.As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...
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