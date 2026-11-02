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NU students with questions about an unexpected account hold or charge can review their MyNU student portal and contact their advisor at... for assistance.

A hold or charge can appear while financial aid is still processing, when a required document or step is still open, or after a change in enrollment National University expects to increase Financial Aid Operations staff by 30% and Registrar Services staff by 48% by December 2026 to respond to student questions and resolve concerns San Diego, CA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, tells students who find an unexpected hold or charge on their student account to ask their advisor to review it through the MyNU portal or at.... Their advisor can explain what it means and what, if anything, needs to happen next.* A hold or charge can appear while financial aid is still processing, when a required document or step is still open, or after a change in enrollment, so the first step is finding out which one is in motion. NU expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations by 30%, Advising by 20% and Registrar Services by 48% by December 2026, expanding its capacity to respond to student questions and resolve concerns. NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade pag, its official source for current information. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. “If a hold or a charge shows up that you weren't expecting, reach out to you advisor as soon as possible,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“Your advisor can review your account with you and tell you, help you understand what you're seeing and walk you through any next steps.” Steps to take when a hold or charge appears

Ask your advisor what it's for. Send the hold or charge to your advisor through MyNU or at.... Your advisor can tell you whether it's tied to pending financial aid, a missing document or step, or a change in your enrollment.

Check MyNU for open requests. If a document or action is outstanding, completing it can move your account forward.

Keep attending if your aid is pending. NU's update page says no student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending.

Raise urgent needs early. If a charge affects your ability to cover educational or living expenses, tell your advisor. Options can include potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements. Follow up once, then let your advisor work. If your advisor is already reviewing your account, no additional contact is necessary unless your situation changes. What a hold or charge can mean Please confirm: The situations and actions in this table match how NU student accounts work, and which office students should contact to have a hold removed. Update any row that differs before publication.

What Students See NU Action For the Student A balance due while financial aid is pending NU completes financial aid processing and posts eligible aid to the account Check MyNU for aid status and ask your advisor where your file stands A hold for a missing document or step NU flags the step that must be completed before the account can move forward Complete any requested documents or actions in MyNU A charge after a change in enrollment NU adjusts aid to match the courses a student is enrolled in Ask your advisor how an added or dropped course affected your aid A charge you don't recognize NU reviews the account at the student's request Send the charge to your advisor for review



Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm a National University student. Why is there a hold or a charge on my account?

Answer: A hold or charge can appear while financial aid is still processing, when a required document or step is still open, or after a change in your enrollment. Your advisor can review your account and tell you which one applies. Reach your advisor through MyNU or at....

Question: Why is there a random hold on my National University account?

Answer: A hold can point to a step that still needs to happen, such as a missing document or financial aid that hasn't posted yet. Check MyNU for open requests, then ask your advisor what the hold is for and what's needed to have it removed.

Question: I got a charge from NU I wasn't expecting. What is it?

Answer: An unexpected charge can reflect a balance shown before financial aid posts, or an aid adjustment after you added or dropped a course. Send the charge to your advisor through MyNU or at... and ask for a review. Your advisor can confirm whether it's correct and what, if anything, you need to do.

Question: My NU aid package says complete. Why does my account say I owe money?

Answer: A complete package means NU has identified the aid you may qualify for. It does not mean funds have been disbursed to your account yet. Under typical processing conditions, financial aid is generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete.

Question: Will a hold on my National University account drop me from class?

Answer: NU's update page says no student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending, and it encourages students to keep attending. If your hold is tied to pending aid, keep attending and ask your advisor to confirm your status.

Question: Can I still register for classes if I have a hold on my National University account?

Please confirm: NU's registration policy for students with a hold, and whether holds tied to pending aid affect registration.

Answer: [To be completed with NU's confirmed policy.] Ask your advisor whether your hold affects registration and what's needed to have it removed.

Question: Why did a new hold show up on my NU account?

Answer: A new hold can mean a step on your account needs attention, such as a document request or an update to your financial aid. Check MyNU first, then ask your advisor to review it with you.

Question: I already asked my NU advisor about my hold. Do I need to keep following up?

Answer: No. If your advisor is already working with you, no additional contact is necessary. Let your advisor know if your situation changes or an urgent need comes up.

Question: Where can I get updates on National University student accounts and financial aid?

Answer: Updates are posted on National University's Student Information System Upgrade page. Students with questions about their own account can reach their advisor through MyNU or at....

*Source: National University staffing statement, Financial Aid FAQs and Student Information System Upgrade page, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971.As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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