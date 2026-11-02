American Lithium Increases Macusani Uranium Measured And Indicated Resource
|Complex
|Drill holes
|Metres
|Corachapi
|204
|11,933
|Colibri
|157
|12,522
|Kihitian
|295
|50,427
|Isivilla
|142
|11,928
|Corani
|174
|14,820
|Sayaña
|180
|12,946
|Total
|1,152
|114,576
Macusani updated Mineral Resource Estimate (Deloitte – effective July 01, 2026) – summary table
| Complex
| Deposit
| Mining Method
| Mineral Resource Category
|Metric Units
|Imperial Units
| Tonne
(Mt)
| U Grade
(ppm)
|U 3 O 8 Grade (ppm)
|U 3 O 8 Content (000'kg)
| Ton
(Mt)
|U 3 O 8 Grade (lb/ton)
|U 3 O 8 Content (Mlb)
| Corachapi
|Corachapi
|OP
|Measured
|10.482
|151
|179
|1,871
|11.555
|0.36
|4.13
|Corachapi
|OP
|Indicated
|5.329
|132
|156
|830
|5.875
|0.31
|1.83
|Colibri
|Colibri II & III
|OP
|Indicated
|32.238
|184
|217
|6,985
|35.536
|0.43
|15.40
| Kihitian
|Chilcuno Chico
|OP
|Indicated
|27.366
|180
|212
|5,804
|30.166
|0.42
|12.79
|Chilcuno Chico
|UG
|Indicated
|5.133
|218
|257
|1,318
|5.658
|0.51
|2.91
|Quebrada Blanca
|OP
|Indicated
|3.529
|279
|329
|1,163
|3.890
|0.66
|2.56
|Quebrada Blanca
|UG
|Indicated
|0.582
|189
|222
|129
|0.642
|0.44
|0.29
|Tantamaco
|OP
|Indicated
|21.943
|166
|196
|4,296
|24.188
|0.39
|9.47
|Tantamaco
|UG
|Indicated
|6.022
|162
|191
|1,152
|6.638
|0.38
|2.54
|Isivilla
|Isivilla
|OP
|Indicated
|4.989
|300
|353
|1,763
|5.499
|0.71
|3.89
|Corani
|Nueva Corani
|OP
|Indicated
|4.295
|122
|143
|616
|4.734
|0.29
|1.36
|Total Measured and Indicated
|121.908
|180
|213
|25,927
|134.381
|0.43
|57.16
|Corachapi
|Corachapi
|OP
|Inferred
|4.258
|159
|188
|799
|4.694
|0.38
|1.76
| Colibri
|Colibri II & III
|OP
|Inferred
|11.430
|146
|172
|1,965
|12.599
|0.34
|4.33
|Tupurumani
|OP
|Inferred
|13.464
|110
|130
|1,745
|14.841
|0.26
|3.85
| Kihitian
|Chilcuno Chico
|OP
|Inferred
|24.221
|283
|334
|8,085
|26.699
|0.67
|17.82
|Chilcuno Chico
|UG
|Inferred
|11.846
|298
|351
|4,160
|13.058
|0.70
|9.17
|Quebreda Blanca
|OP
|Inferred
|11.961
|261
|308
|3,686
|13.184
|0.62
|8.13
|Quebreda Blanca
|UG
|Inferred
|3.391
|256
|302
|1,022
|3.738
|0.60
|2.25
|Tantamaco
|OP
|Inferred
|11.137
|185
|218
|2,425
|12.276
|0.44
|5.35
|Tantamaco
|UG
|Inferred
|2.823
|198
|234
|660
|3.111
|0.47
|1.45
|Tuturumani
|OP
|Inferred
|1.558
|132
|156
|243
|1.717
|0.31
|0.54
|Tuturumani
|OP
|Inferred
|0.654
|154
|181
|119
|0.721
|0.36
|0.26
| Isivilla
|Isivilla
|OP
|Inferred
|5.740
|320
|378
|2,168
|6.327
|0.76
|4.78
|Puncopata
|OP
|Inferred
|6.280
|200
|236
|1,483
|6.923
|0.47
|3.27
|Calvario I
|OP
|Inferred
|2.024
|232
|274
|554
|2.231
|0.55
|1.22
|Corani
|Nueva Corani
|OP
|Inferred
|4.087
|107
|126
|515
|4.505
|0.25
|1.14
|Total Inferred
|114.873
|219
|258
|29,629
|126.626
|0.52
|65.32
Notes:
1. The Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% attributable basis.
2. All open pit (“OP”) Mineral Resources are reported using a ~47 ppm U pit shell and cut-off grade.
3. All underground (“UG”) Mineral Resources are reported using a ~111ppm U cut-off grade.
4. Tonne is metric tonne and ton is short ton. These are calculated based on a density of 1.98t/m3 for all complexes except Colibri that is based on a density of 1.99t/m3
5. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any Mineral Resource will be converted into Mineral Reserve.
6. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and content.
7. U grade to U308 grade conversion factor 1.1793
8. There are currently no known risks that could materially affect potential development.
9. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Stewart Nupen, B.Sc. (Hons), FGSSA, Pr Sci Nat of Deloitte in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”)“Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is July 01, 2026.
The Qualified Person
Stewart Nupen, B.Sc. (Hons), FGSSA, Pr Sci Nat (No 400174/07) of Deloitte, a QP as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the MRE contained in this release and will be preparing the NI-43-101 Technical Report for filing on SEDAR+ within 45 days. Ted O'Connor, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Deloitte
Deloitte, through its technical mining advisory (“DTMA”) team, offers leading advisory services in techno-economic and techno-strategic aspects tailored for the mining and metals sector. The DTMA team is recognized for its robust technical expertise in assessing acquisition and divesture opportunities, estimating Mineral Resources, and preparing corporate project disclosure documentation.
Ab out American Lithium
American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada and the Falchani hard-rock lithium project in southern Peru, which also hosts a globally significant cesium resource, as well as the Macusani uranium project located in the same region. All three projects have completed robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.
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On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.
“Alex Tsakumis”
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604 428 6128
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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business plans, expectations and objectives of American Lithium. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend",“indicate”,“scheduled”,“target”,“goal”,“potential”,“subject”,“efforts”,“option” and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Although American Lithium believes that the current opinions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available at the time, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since American Lithium can provide no assurance that such opinions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to: American Lithium's ability to achieve its stated goals; the ability to access mineral properties for indeterminate amounts of time; the health of the employees or consultants; social or political instability in Peru; American Lithium's ability to maintain the continuity of its business operating requirements; availability or failures of various local administration and critical infrastructure; reduced demand for the American Lithium's potential products; availability of materials; availability of insurance and the associated costs; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including but not limited to local communities and all levels of government; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; permits being obtained as planned; mining and development, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages, strikes and loss of personnel) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations;; the cyclical nature of the industry in which American Lithium operates; failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; the uncertain global economic environment and the effects upon the global market generally, any of which could have a material adverse impact on American Lithium's business, the trading price of American Lithium's shares and could negatively affect American Lithium's ability to raise capital and may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to American Lithium. Other risks and uncertainties related to prospects, properties and business strategy of American Lithium are identified in the“Risk Factors” section of American Lithium's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on July 29, 2026 and in recent securities filings available at Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. American Lithium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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