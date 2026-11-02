American Lithium Increases Macusani Uranium Measured And Indicated Resource

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project Advancing Towards Updated PEA VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the“Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Macusani Uranium Project (“Macusani” or the“Project”), located in southeastern Peru. The updated resource estimate, with a larger share of the resource now classified as Measured and Indicated, positions Macusani as the largest known, undeveloped uranium project in South America. The updated Macusani Project MRE is as follows:

Measured: 10.482 million tonnes (“Mt”) at 179 parts per million (“ppm”) U3O8 totaling 4.13 million pounds (“Mlbs”) U3O8

Indicated: 111.426 Mt at 216 ppm U3O8 totaling 53.03 Mlbs U3O8 Inferred: 114.873 Mt at 258 ppm U3O8 totaling 65.32 Mlbs U3O8

Macusani benefits from near surface uranium mineralization, favourable historical metallurgical results, including rapid leach times and low acid consumption, and established regional infrastructure. Combined with community support and exploration upside, these characteristics support the Project's potential to become a competitive, low-cost uranium producer. “The updated Macusani Mineral Resource Estimate represents another important step forward for the Project and reinforces our confidence in its long-term potential,” stated Alex Tsakumis, CEO.“With more than 40 undrilled uranium surface occurrences across the project area, we see significant opportunity for Macusani to grow, particularly with the dedicated focus it deserves. It remains the Company's intention to transition Macusani into a stand-alone uranium-focused company. With the world entering what many believe to be a nuclear renaissance, we look forward to participating in this exciting period as we continue to advance Macusani,” he added. With the updated MRE complete, work on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) is well underway, incorporating current uranium pricing and development costs. The Company also plans to advance expansion and infill drilling, metallurgical piloting and ultimately a Pre Feasibility Study (“PFS”). These next steps will further evaluate Macusani's economic potential and establish a clearer pathway toward future development. The updated MRE has been established using conservative parameters for demonstrating reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (“RPEEE”). Current Peruvian mining costs, updated processing cost estimates combined with a long-term uranium selling price of US$100/lb U3O8 result in an open pit-constrained cut-off of approximately 47 ppm Uranium (“U”) and an underground mining block constrained cut-off of approximately 111 ppm U. The historical MRE used a global 75 ppm U cut-off, costs established in 2015 along with a US$50/lb U3O8 selling price assumption. The revised resource estimate also reflects changes to Mineral Resource reporting practices introduced in 2020, several years after the previous MRE was completed in 2015. These changes include the application of stricter pit and stope constrained resource reporting, with differences between the historical and updated resource estimates reflecting updated reporting requirements and economic constraints rather than changes to the underlying geological model. The updated MRE was completed by the Deloitte Consulting (Pty) Ltd (“Deloitte”) Qualified Person (“QP”) based in Johannesburg, South Africa, in accordance with the latest National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) property disclosure regulations (S-K 1300) requirements. Macusani Project Mineral Resource Details The previous Macusani MRE, prepared by The Mineral Corporation (“TMC”), was last included in the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report dated March 2015. Deloitte updated the MRE effective July 01, 2026. The QP had previously contributed to the development of the MRE while employed by TMC and has conducted multiple site visits to the Macusani uranium deposits, most recently in March 2025. The MRE used a total of 1,152 diamond drillholes completed across the Project, comprising 114,576 metres (“m”) of drilling. Sampling intervals varied to preserve the integrity of higher-grade mineralized zones. All assay data were vertically composited into 1.5 m bench composites, which formed the basis of the estimation process. Geological interpretation and block modelling were undertaken using Datamine® software. Mineral Resources were estimated using Multiple Indicator Kriging ("MIK") for two mineralized domains (Zones A and B), which are oriented sub-parallel to the basal mineralization surface. Dynamic anisotropy was applied to permit the rotation of search ellipsoids and variogram models on a cell-by-cell basis, thereby reflecting the gently dipping geometry of uranium mineralization. The block models were constructed using parent cell dimensions of 50 m × 50 m × 3 m in well-informed areas and 100 m × 100 m × 3 m in less informed areas, accommodating both potential open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The selected estimation approach appropriately reflects the highly skewed uranium grade distribution and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized horizons. Tonnage estimates were derived using measured bulk density data. Mineral Resource classification was based on a combination of geostatistical parameters, including kriging efficiency, geological confidence, drillhole spacing, and quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) considerations. As part of the update, the QP reviewed and validated the existing models through statistical analyses, visual validation, and swath plot assessments. The QP also reassessed the classification criteria to incorporate drillhole spacing, geological continuity, estimation confidence, and practical mining considerations. The updated MRE was subsequently constrained within conceptual open-pit shells and, where applicable, evaluated for underground extraction potential. RPEEE was demonstrated using assumptions relating to long-term uranium price (US$100/lb), mining and processing costs, metallurgical recovery, pit slope parameters, and appropriate cut-off grades (~47 ppm U for open pit and ~111 ppm U for underground).

Macusani Drillholes by Complex

Complex Drill holes Metres Corachapi 204 11,933 Colibri 157 12,522 Kihitian 295 50,427 Isivilla 142 11,928 Corani 174 14,820 Sayaña 180 12,946 Total 1,152 114,576





Macusani updated Mineral Resource Estimate (Deloitte – effective July 01, 2026) – summary table

Complex

Deposit

Mining Method

Mineral Resource Category

Metric Units Imperial Units Tonne

(Mt) U Grade

(ppm) U 3 O 8 Grade (ppm) U 3 O 8 Content (000'kg) Ton

(Mt) U 3 O 8 Grade (lb/ton) U 3 O 8 Content (Mlb) Corachapi

Corachapi OP Measured 10.482 151 179 1,871 11.555 0.36 4.13 Corachapi OP Indicated 5.329 132 156 830 5.875 0.31 1.83 Colibri Colibri II & III OP Indicated 32.238 184 217 6,985 35.536 0.43 15.40 Kihitian



Chilcuno Chico OP Indicated 27.366 180 212 5,804 30.166 0.42 12.79 Chilcuno Chico UG Indicated 5.133 218 257 1,318 5.658 0.51 2.91 Quebrada Blanca OP Indicated 3.529 279 329 1,163 3.890 0.66 2.56 Quebrada Blanca UG Indicated 0.582 189 222 129 0.642 0.44 0.29 Tantamaco OP Indicated 21.943 166 196 4,296 24.188 0.39 9.47 Tantamaco UG Indicated 6.022 162 191 1,152 6.638 0.38 2.54 Isivilla Isivilla OP Indicated 4.989 300 353 1,763 5.499 0.71 3.89 Corani Nueva Corani OP Indicated 4.295 122 143 616 4.734 0.29 1.36 Total Measured and Indicated 121.908 180 213 25,927 134.381 0.43 57.16 Corachapi Corachapi OP Inferred 4.258 159 188 799 4.694 0.38 1.76 Colibri

Colibri II & III OP Inferred 11.430 146 172 1,965 12.599 0.34 4.33 Tupurumani OP Inferred 13.464 110 130 1,745 14.841 0.26 3.85 Kihitian



Chilcuno Chico OP Inferred 24.221 283 334 8,085 26.699 0.67 17.82 Chilcuno Chico UG Inferred 11.846 298 351 4,160 13.058 0.70 9.17 Quebreda Blanca OP Inferred 11.961 261 308 3,686 13.184 0.62 8.13 Quebreda Blanca UG Inferred 3.391 256 302 1,022 3.738 0.60 2.25 Tantamaco OP Inferred 11.137 185 218 2,425 12.276 0.44 5.35 Tantamaco UG Inferred 2.823 198 234 660 3.111 0.47 1.45 Tuturumani OP Inferred 1.558 132 156 243 1.717 0.31 0.54 Tuturumani OP Inferred 0.654 154 181 119 0.721 0.36 0.26 Isivilla

Isivilla OP Inferred 5.740 320 378 2,168 6.327 0.76 4.78 Puncopata OP Inferred 6.280 200 236 1,483 6.923 0.47 3.27 Calvario I OP Inferred 2.024 232 274 554 2.231 0.55 1.22 Corani Nueva Corani OP Inferred 4.087 107 126 515 4.505 0.25 1.14 Total Inferred 114.873 219 258 29,629 126.626 0.52 65.32

Notes:

1. The Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% attributable basis.

2. All open pit (“OP”) Mineral Resources are reported using a ~47 ppm U pit shell and cut-off grade.

3. All underground (“UG”) Mineral Resources are reported using a ~111ppm U cut-off grade.

4. Tonne is metric tonne and ton is short ton. These are calculated based on a density of 1.98t/m3 for all complexes except Colibri that is based on a density of 1.99t/m3

5. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any Mineral Resource will be converted into Mineral Reserve.

6. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and content.

7. U grade to U308 grade conversion factor 1.1793

8. There are currently no known risks that could materially affect potential development.

9. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Stewart Nupen, B.Sc. (Hons), FGSSA, Pr Sci Nat of Deloitte in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”)“Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is July 01, 2026.



The Qualified Person

Stewart Nupen, B.Sc. (Hons), FGSSA, Pr Sci Nat (No 400174/07) of Deloitte, a QP as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the MRE contained in this release and will be preparing the NI-43-101 Technical Report for filing on SEDAR+ within 45 days. Ted O'Connor, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Deloitte

Deloitte, through its technical mining advisory (“DTMA”) team, offers leading advisory services in techno-economic and techno-strategic aspects tailored for the mining and metals sector. The DTMA team is recognized for its robust technical expertise in assessing acquisition and divesture opportunities, estimating Mineral Resources, and preparing corporate project disclosure documentation.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada and the Falchani hard-rock lithium project in southern Peru, which also hosts a globally significant cesium resource, as well as the Macusani uranium project located in the same region. All three projects have completed robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

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On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

“Alex Tsakumis”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604 428 6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business plans, expectations and objectives of American Lithium. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend",“indicate”,“scheduled”,“target”,“goal”,“potential”,“subject”,“efforts”,“option” and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Although American Lithium believes that the current opinions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available at the time, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since American Lithium can provide no assurance that such opinions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to: American Lithium's ability to achieve its stated goals; the ability to access mineral properties for indeterminate amounts of time; the health of the employees or consultants; social or political instability in Peru; American Lithium's ability to maintain the continuity of its business operating requirements; availability or failures of various local administration and critical infrastructure; reduced demand for the American Lithium's potential products; availability of materials; availability of insurance and the associated costs; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including but not limited to local communities and all levels of government; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; permits being obtained as planned; mining and development, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages, strikes and loss of personnel) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations;; the cyclical nature of the industry in which American Lithium operates; failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; the uncertain global economic environment and the effects upon the global market generally, any of which could have a material adverse impact on American Lithium's business, the trading price of American Lithium's shares and could negatively affect American Lithium's ability to raise capital and may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to American Lithium. Other risks and uncertainties related to prospects, properties and business strategy of American Lithium are identified in the“Risk Factors” section of American Lithium's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on July 29, 2026 and in recent securities filings available at Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. American Lithium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.