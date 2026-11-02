Southwestern University And City Of Georgetown Officially Begin Construction Of Southwestern University 560

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders from Southwestern University and the City of Georgetown joined forces on Friday morning to celebrate the official start of construction on the Southwestern University 560 development.

Georgetown, TX, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern University 560 is a go! Construction on the first phase of Southwestern University's innovative mixed-use development project is officially underway. Leaders from Southwestern, the City of Georgetown, and their construction partners marked the occasion on Friday, Oct. 23 with a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of the future development.

“Before we considered what to build, we asked what this land could make possible for our students and how it could express Southwestern's liberal arts and sciences values,” Southwestern University President Laura Skandera Trombley said.“Our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and neighbors helped shape that vision. Now, with Georgetown as our first partner to break ground, we're beginning to give it physical form-a place where education, the arts, and community life come together, opening new opportunities for our students and welcoming our neighbors.”

Friday's groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Southwestern University 560's first building, the City of Georgetown's new Customer Service Center. Announced as the development's first tenant this summer, the City is constructing a 75,000-square-foot customer service center that will house over 300 employees across a variety of resident-facing City departments and services. The space is also designed to include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

By bringing key municipal services into the heart of the development, the facility will provide convenient access for residents while contributing to the vibrant mix of uses envisioned for SU 560.







From left to right: Ben Bulter, Jake French, Amanda Parr, Valerie Covey, Josh Schroeder, David Morgan, Laura Skandera Trombley, Chris Cragg, Alison Satt, Briant Harkiewicz, Scott McLean, and Remi Jobi.

“The connections between Southwestern University and the City of Georgetown are many and strong, over our long, shared history,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said.“Today, that partnership marks an exciting new phase as the City starts construction on the anchor building at the SU 560 development. Approved by Georgetown voters in 2023, the Customer Service Center will bring together our development-related departments as well as key resident-facing departments into one location. We are excited to be the first tenant in a new Georgetown destination development.”

Expected to open in mid-2028, the City of Georgetown Customer Service Center anchors the first phase of the Southwestern University 560 development. Encompassing 67 acres, the first phase will create an active, walkable district with a strong sense of place and a diverse mix of uses. Planned features include 110,000 square feet of office and research space, 45,000 square feet of retail, 150 multifamily homes, a 110,000-square-foot hotel and conference center, a 38,000-square-foot entertainment venue, and 35 acres of parks and open space.

Trombley and Schroeder were joined at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony by Chair of the Southwestern University Board of Trustees Chris Cragg, Southwestern University Dean of Faculty Scott McLean, Marmon Mok Principal Briant Harkiewicz, Swinderton Vice President Alison Satt, Williamson County Commissioner Valerie Covey, and United States Congressman Pete Sessions '78. After short remarks, leaders participated in a ceremonial dirt turn, signaling the start of construction. Southwestern students, faculty, and staff, as well as members of the local community were also in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

With construction underway, the project's next major milestone is anticipated in November with the announcement of the artist chosen to commission a signature gateway artwork that will welcome visitors, anchor SU 560's future Art Park, and establish an iconic symbol for the development. SU 560's art commission, led by Arizona State University Art Museum Director Miki Garcia and internationally recognized cultural strategist András Szántó, has invited four finalists to Georgetown to explore campus and the development site.

Once the artist is chosen, work will begin to create a landmark art piece that will serve as the front door of the district, welcoming visitors while expressing Southwestern's liberal arts and sciences mission and creating an enduring sense of place rooted in the Texas Hill Country.

Developed in response to Georgetown's rapid growth, SU 560 is a 560-acre mixed-use development contiguous to Southwestern University's historic campus. Guided by 12 core principles rooted in connection, creativity, and purpose, the project is designed to bring together housing, industry, retail, hospitality, arts and culture, civic spaces, and green space in a walkable district that promotes innovation, sustainability, and community well-being.

Links to Full Speeches:

President Laura Skandera Trombley:

Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder:

Photos and Video Asests:

PHOTO CREDIT: Southwestern University

*We have rights to all photos and they are available for use*

About Southwestern University 560

Developed in response to Central Texas' rapid growth, Southwestern University 560 is a 560-acre mixed-use development contiguous to Southwestern University's historic campus. Rooted in sustainability and innovation, this development integrates housing, industry, retail, the arts, and green spaces to enrich students, faculty, staff, and the Georgetown community. It reflects a commitment to thoughtful design and long-term impact, guided by 12 core principles that emphasize connection, creativity, and purpose. These principles aim to establish a unique, sustainable living and learning community, foster business innovation, create a cultural destination, support the arts, and solidify Southwestern's national identity.

About Southwestern University

In the midst of the“Silicon Hills” near Austin, Texas, Southwestern University, founded in 1840 as the first institution of higher learning in Texas, offers unparalleled learning experiences and career opportunities. Graduates serve as artists and scholars, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists and noted authors, senators and congressmen, scientists and physicians-leaders in their fields. Southwestern continues to advance a bold vision for the future through the development of a 560-acre district contiguous to campus, creating a liberal arts–inspired community that integrates learning, living, and innovation in ways unmatched in higher education. At the center of the Southwestern Experience is the Pirate Plan, a four-year framework connecting academics, experiences, and career preparation. With a dedicated Success Coach, students gain hands-on experience, build networks, and graduate with clarity about what comes next. As Southwestern approaches its third century, it continues to build on its legacy as a national leader in liberal arts education-preparing graduates not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of impact.

About the City of Georgetown

Georgetown is a welcoming, vibrant city that has been ranked No. 1 in Southern Living Magazine's“South's Best Cities to Live in” and is home to the“Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas.” Georgetown has a rich history, with Victorian storefronts and a cultural district with a wide selection of restaurants, wineries, shops, art galleries, theaters, and museums. Outdoor recreation includes 40 parks, 16 miles of hiking and cycling trails, and Lake Georgetown.

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