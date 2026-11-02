Saudi Missile Alert Lifted in Jazan, Najran After Houthi Launch
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense declared the security threat over in the southwestern regions of Jazan and Najran on Monday, after the National Early Warning Platform triggered alerts to residents. The all-clear comes as tensions with Yemen’s Houthi group continue to climb.
In posts on US social media company X, the agency told residents to keep following safety instructions and to refrain from gathering in crowds or filming.
Earlier the same day, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government reported that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s south.
The latest alert follows a run of repeated security warnings in Saudi Arabia, which has faced Houthi missile and drone attacks on multiple areas, including Riyadh and the southern regions.
In posts on US social media company X, the agency told residents to keep following safety instructions and to refrain from gathering in crowds or filming.
Earlier the same day, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government reported that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s south.
The latest alert follows a run of repeated security warnings in Saudi Arabia, which has faced Houthi missile and drone attacks on multiple areas, including Riyadh and the southern regions.
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