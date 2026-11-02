Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), And Triller Group Inc. (ILLR) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (“D-Wave”) (NASDAQ: QBTS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 26, 2026, and August 25, 2026, regarding D-Wave's business and financial prospects. If you purchased D-Wave shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq., at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 15 , 2026.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) (NYSE: GIL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 19, 2025, and June 15, 2026, regarding Gildan's alleged use of channel stuffing. If you purchased Gildan shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq., at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 14, 2026.

Triller Group Inc. (ILLR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”) (NASDAQ: ILLR, ILLRW) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between October 16, 2024, and December 29, 2025, regarding Triller's financial reporting capabilities and its control over the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. If you purchased Triller shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq., at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 14, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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