Rubicon Organics To Report Q3 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the“Company”), Canada's leading licensed producer of premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026 (“Q3 2026”) before market opening on Monday, November 16. Q3 2026 Conference Call The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, November 16, 2026. Conference call details are as follows:

Time: 8:00 AM PCT / 10:00 AM EST Conference ID: 45311 Local dial-in: (+1) 289 514 5100 Toll Free N. America: (+1) 800 717 1738 Webcast:

PSU Grant

On July 20, 2026, the Company announced that 686,786 performance share units held by certain executives had been forfeited and cancelled. On September 24, 2026, the Company granted 686,786 performance share units to such executives on substantially the same economic terms and vesting schedule as the forfeited performance share units.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is a Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis, with a portfolio of trusted brands including Simply BareTM Organics, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company operates the 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia, and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, British Columbia, with current annual production capacity of approximately 15,500 kilograms of premium cannabis, expanding to 20,000 kilograms by mid 2027. Rubicon's proprietary genetics, award-winning products and international certifications support its growth in Canada and regulated international markets.



For more information visit .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ...

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“will”,“expected”,“anticipated”,“continue”,“positioned”,“opportunities”,“potential” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might or will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the release of the Company's Q3 2026 financial results and the timing of the Company's related conference call.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the timing of the release of the Company's Q3 2026 financial results or the related conference call may change; changes in general economic or market conditions; shifts in consumer demand; changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements governing the cannabis industry; the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange; and other risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.