Media Advisory: MADD Canada And NSLC Screen New School Program To Educate Students About Impaired Driving
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 1:30 P.M.
|Location:
|École secondaire du Sommet, 500 boul. Larry Uteck, Halifax B3M 0E6
|Guest:
|Caroline Duchesne, Vice President Finance, Executive Lead SAP Modernization
This year's presentations include a new film, Impasse (Trapped for the English film) which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories.
Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.
For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
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