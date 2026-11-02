Media Advisory: MADD Canada And NSLC Screen New School Program To Educate Students About Impaired Driving

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) are kicking off the Nova Scotia tour of the 2026–2027 MADD Canada School Program with a special screening event for students at École secondaire du Sommet in Halifax. Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. Education and awareness can help young people recognize the risks and make informed choices. MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver strong messages about the impacts of impaired driving and encourage youth to make safe choices. Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students and staff.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 1:30 P.M. Location: École secondaire du Sommet, 500 boul. Larry Uteck, Halifax B3M 0E6 Guest: Caroline Duchesne, Vice President Finance, Executive Lead SAP Modernization





This year's presentations include a new film, Impasse (Trapped for the English film) which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...