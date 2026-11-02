Xtract One Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Audit Validates Data Security Controls Across Xtract One View, SmartGateway, and Xtract One Gateway

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, conducted by an independent third-party auditing firm. The audit evaluated Xtract One's internal security controls, data protection practices, and product architecture across its Xtract One View cloud platform, SmartGateway, and Xtract One Gateways.

For Fortune 500 companies, enterprise facilities, and the regulated environments Xtract One serves across healthcare, government, and large-scale deployments, the certification provides verified assurance that the telemetry, analytics, and operational data generated by Xtract One's physical screening systems are protected by continuously tested, enterprise-grade security controls. Vendor data security documentation is a requirement of the procurement and onboarding process for organizations of this scale, and SOC 2 Type II certification addresses that requirement directly.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 Type II audit examines a service organization's internal controls over a continuous period rather than at a single point in time. The audit tests the operating effectiveness of those controls across security, availability, and confidentiality, providing documented evidence that a company consistently adheres to rigorous data protection standards throughout its operations.

“As Fortune 500 companies and large enterprise organizations continue to select Xtract One, we're pleased to meet the advanced security requirements they bring to every vendor relationship,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One.“Organizations that keep security as a priority apply rigorous evaluation across every dimension of a solution, from operational considerations to IT integration to cybersecurity, and most importantly the overall effectiveness of the physical security program itself. SOC 2 Type II is an ongoing validation to those organizations that Xtract One delivers solutions that are as secure as they are effective.”

“Our customers trust us to protect the physical safety of their patrons, students, and patients,” said Joshua Douglas, SVP of Product and Engineering, Xtract One.“In today's environment, physical security and data security are directly connected. The data flowing through our systems, the screening metrics, the system health analytics, the cloud communications, carries the same responsibility as the detection itself. SOC 2 Type II certification is our public commitment that we hold those controls to the same standard our customers expect from their enterprise technology partners.”

The audit covered Xtract One View, the Company's centralized cloud management platform for fleet oversight, real-time analytics, and remote system management, as well as the connected hardware systems that feed it. The certification confirms that Xtract One's cloud infrastructure and endpoint architecture operate under verified data privacy controls, proactive vulnerability management, and documented incident response protocols.

To learn more, visit .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: ...,

Investor Relations: Mark Kuindersma, LodeRock Advisors, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">.., 519-501-0545

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, ..., 212-206-1645