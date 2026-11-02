Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Spider Silk Optimization Beyond Genetics With New Dietary Additive Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program Adds Targeted Nutrition to Genetic Engineering to Fuel Spider Silk Proteins

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its research and development team launched a new program to optimize the production and performance of key spider silk proteins. The program uses targeted dietary additives, selected to fuel the production of those proteins inside Kraig Labs' genetically enhanced silkworms.

Kraig Labs has spent years perfecting the genetics that instruct the silkworms what to build. This program focuses on optimizing the building blocks, as nutrition supplies critical fuel.

Nutritional research in sericulture is not new. Earlier work looked at supplementing the silkworm's diet to improve silk in general. Kraig Labs is taking a different, targeted approach focused on fueling spider silk proteins specifically. The program will provide key dietary building blocks to fuel the silkworm's own internal silk production. The goal is to promote optimal protein production and construction of key spider silk proteins.

"Our silkworms are already extraordinary silk factories," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We have engineered them to produce spider silk proteins. Now we are working to fuel those exact proteins from the inside. This is a new lever for performance and it works in collaboration with everything we are already doing in genetics."

Kraig Labs believes the program could improve both the output and quality of its recombinant spider silk. The work is in its early stages. The R&D team is evaluating candidate additives and measuring their effect on spider silk protein production and fiber performance.

"Dietary nutrition is key for optimal silk production," said Dr. Xiaoli Zhang, Chief Scientist at Kraig Labs. "By targeting specific dietary components, we can enhance the production of the spider silk proteins our genetic constructs are designed to express. Initial results show positive signs. We are excited to explore how much further this approach can take us."

The program adds to Kraig Labs' growing R&D efforts. It joins the Company's work in advanced genetic engineering, new transgenic development, and production scale-up. Together, they aim to strengthen both the performance of Kraig Labs' spider silk and the efficiency of the production system behind it.

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at .

You can see Kraig Labs featured in Veritasium's spider silk video at .

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to .

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link Text>

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...