Drinksmart Campus Pulse Survey Finds Ontario Post-Secondary Students Reporting Worsening Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half report frequent or constant stress or anxiety as financial pressures persist

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario post-secondary students are reporting worsening mental health, with rising levels of stress and anxiety and fewer students rating their mental health positively. According to the second annual DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey released today, 58% of respondents said they experience anxiety or stress frequently or constantly, while 17% reported having thoughts of self-harm or suicide. More than one in five students (23%) also reported currently taking prescription medication to support their mental health or well-being.

“The DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey provides us with critical insights into post-secondary life in Ontario today so that we can create healthier, more supportive campus communities,” says Zach Rychlik, Program and Marketing Manager at DrinkSmart.“Two years of data tell a consistent story; students living on and off campus are navigating intensifying pressures, including the rising cost of living, the demands of part-time work, career uncertainty, and housing affordability and availability. We expect these persistent stressors are why students' mental health and emotional wellbeing is trending downwards.”

Mental Health Under Pressure

Year over year, mental health has declined among post-secondary students. When asked to self-rate their mental health on a five-point scale, 31% of students selected a four or five (the two highest ratings), a 13 percentage point decrease from 2025. At the other end of the scale, 29% rated their mental health a one or two (the two lowest ratings), an increase of 11 percentage points year over year.

Stress and anxiety also rose: 58% of students said they experience anxiety or stress frequently or constantly, a 6 percentage point increase from 2025. Notably, 17% said they'd had thoughts of self-harm or suicide while 15% preferred not to say.

More than two in ten (23%) students said they are currently taking prescription medication to support their mental health or well-being. Among these students, anxiety or panic-related concerns were the most commonly cited reason (62%), followed by depression or mood-related concerns (55%) and attention-related concerns such as ADHD (41%). Smaller proportions reported taking medication for sleep-related concerns such as insomnia (16%), trauma or stress-related concerns such as PTSD (16%), and bipolar disorder or other mood-regulation conditions (9%).* Prescription medication use was reported at a higher rate among college students (27%) than university students (21%).

Persistent Financial Strain

The survey revealed that financial pressure continues to define the day-to-day experience of post-secondary students. Similar to 2025, about seven in 10 students described their financial situation as either struggling or managing with difficulty, and only one in five said they are comfortable. This year, 66% of students reported they'd faced financial challenges related to their education, up marginally from 2025 with more than half (52%) identifying tuition and fees as their largest single expense. Although education-related financial challenges are a widespread problem among post-secondary students overall they are more common with college students (71%) than university students (64%).

Alcohol Use Steady, Cannabis Ticks Up

Positively, alcohol consumption among students remains limited and consistent, with more than half (52%) of students reporting they never drink alcohol. Students who are drinking less or not at all cite the cost of alcohol (45%), health considerations (45%), academic priorities (41%), and reduced interest (40%) as the leading reasons.

The survey revealed an uptick in cannabis use year over year with 25% of students reporting using cannabis in the past six months compared to 22% in 2025. Gambling participation remained steady from 2025 with three quarters of students reporting not gambling.

“Ontario college and university students are navigating significant financial, academic and emotional pressures, but we're encouraged to see that alcohol use remains relatively low and stable,” says Rychlik.“At the same time, we're continuing to watch how students are seeking support, managing risk and responding to changing patterns in areas such as cannabis use. These findings will help guide more relevant and effective wellness and education programming across Ontario campuses.”

To view the full DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey report visit drinksmart.ca/2026-campus-pulse-survey/.

About the Survey:

The DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey was conducted from April 14 to May 20, 2026, by Ramp Communications, a Toronto-based social profit agency and Certified B Corporation®. Designed to provide an annual pulse-check on the post-secondary student experience, the survey explored student well-being, mental health, substance use, gambling, financial and academic pressures, and future outlook among students living both on and off campus and across all years of study.

A total of 3,060 responses were collected. Response bases vary by question, as participants were able to skip individual items. The findings will help inform future student wellness, education and support initiatives across Ontario campuses.

About DrinkSmart:

Established in 2013, DrinkSmart is committed to supporting safer, healthier student communities at Ontario colleges and universities. Working collaboratively with student volunteers, DrinkSmart facilitates peer-led, alcohol and wellness awareness and education programs that encourage responsible decision making. DrinkSmart is owned and operated by Smart Serve® Ontario, a registered charity. For more information visit drinksmart.ca.

*Respondents could select more than one reason for taking prescription medication

Media Contact:

Katherine Clark

Beacon Strategic Communications

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416-453-3288

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