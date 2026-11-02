Five-Seat FREELANDER 8 Makes Its First Appearance At FREELANDER Nightfall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international five-seat version of FREELANDER 8, the premium intelligent all-terrain SUV from the British brand FREELANDER, made its first public appearance last month at FREELANDER Nightfall, the brand's evening at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu. It was shown alongside the six-seat model.









FREELANDER 8 on display at the entrance to FREELANDER Nightfall at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu

A Familiar Face, Made Modern

The Castle-Style Body Design, Dual-Peak Hood and Iconic Triangle Window carry FREELANDER 8's British design heritage and link it to the original Freelander launched in 1997.“You can see the family look: simple surfaces, soft lines, a friendly face. FREELANDER 8 keeps that spirit - but it is bigger, more modern and more premium,” said Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, who was part of the team that designed the original Freelander.









FREELANDER 8 on display, showing its Castle-Style Body Design, Dual-Peak Hood and Iconic Triangle Window

Five-Seat and Six-Seat Options

FREELANDER 8 comes in five-seat and six-seat layouts. The six-seat version provides three rows of seating, with a third row designed for adults, while the five-seat version offers two rows. The cabin is built for family and shared journeys.

After a test drive on the paved test course, a guest from the United Kingdom found the car“far more comfortable than I had expected.” FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027. It brings together British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom, with i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) at the core of its all-terrain capability. Equipment and availability vary by market.









The two-row cabin of the five-seat FREELANDER 8

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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