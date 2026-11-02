Premier Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Brokerage Leadership Across Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carrie Prieto to lead Sarasota and Longboat Key offices; Andre Williamson joins company in Orlando; Patricia Kant expands Central Florida leadership

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PHOTO CREDIT: Premier Sotheby's International Realty

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty has named new and expanded managing broker leadership across its Sarasota and Central Florida markets, including the appointment of Carrie Prieto to lead the company's Sarasota and Longboat Key offices and the addition of Andre Williamson.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Prieto is the managing broker of the Sarasota and Longboat Key offices effective Oct. 12. For the past eight years, she has led Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southwest Orlando, Southeast Orlando and Ocala offices. Her career spans more than 20 years in real estate, including leadership of sales and marketing teams, new development and brokerage management.

In Central Florida, Andre Williamson joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty as managing broker of its Southwest Orlando and Southeast Orlando offices. With nearly 20 years of real estate experience, Williamson has spent much of his career in brokerage leadership, coaching, training and marketing.

Most recently, Williamson served in district and managing broker leadership roles overseeing multiple offices, with responsibility for sales performance, recruiting, agent development and operations. Earlier in his career, he led marketing and training initiatives and has coached, trained or presented to more than 2,000 real estate professionals. Williamson's real estate career began in new-home development and sales before expanding into brokerage management. His experience includes recruiting, operations, marketing, technology, training and business development, with leadership roles in Central Florida dating back more than a decade.

Patricia Kant will become managing broker of the Ocala office while continuing to lead Seminole County and Port Orange offices. Kant has been a managing broker for more than ten years with the brokerage.

QUOTES:

“Throughout her tenure with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Prieto has built a reputation as an engaged leader and coach with a strong focus on advisor growth. Her knowledge of the company's culture, standards and brand, combined with her experience supporting advisors across multiple markets, positions her to build on the established strength of the Sarasota and Longboat Key offices.”

“Andre brings a strong combination of brokerage leadership, market knowledge and advisor development experience. He knows Central Florida and its real estate community exceptionally well, and his experience coaching and developing advisors will be an important asset to our Orlando offices.”

“I know Patricia will excel overseeing the Ocala office, and her expertise and high standards can contribute to the upward momentum of this growing luxury market.”

– Jackie Thiel, president, Premier Sotheby's International Realty



About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The company is a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network, proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners, and affiliated with Compass International Holdings. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer | Premier Sotheby's International Realty

... | P: 941.587.0257