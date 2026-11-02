Eseye Launches Anynet® Select To Unlock Greater Profile Choice For Global SGP.32 Iot Deployments

Eseye

The expanded portfolio of local, regional and multi-IMSI profiles supports localisation within Eseye's broader AnyNet® for SGP.32 proposition

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eseye, a global IoT connectivity solutions provider, today announced the launch of AnyNetSelect for SGP.32 deployments, giving enterprises, MNOs and MVNOs access to an extensive and growing choice of local and regional connectivity profiles through a single global connectivity proposition.AnyNetSelect brings together an extensive and growing portfolio of local and regional connectivity profiles for SGP.32 deployments, available to enterprises, MNOs and MVNOs. It enables localisation where market, regulatory or technical requirements demand it, initially across Brazil, the US, Africa and Europe. Enterprises can access these profiles through Eseye's fully managed service or select and manage them directly through Infinity or via API. MNOs and MVNOs can use the portfolio to extend or complement their connectivity footprint, giving their customers broader local coverage through a consistent global proposition.SGP.32 gives enterprises greater freedom to download, enable and change connectivity profiles throughout the device lifecycle. Eseye's broader AnyNetfor SGP.32 proposition puts that choice to work, combining AnyNetSelect profile breadth with access to multiple Eseye-managed eIMs, orchestrated through Infinity, resilient bootstrap and fallback connectivity built on Eseye's award-winning AnyNeteSIM heritage, and a consistent global network environment spanning supported AnyNetprofiles. Customers can choose a fully managed service or take more direct control, while retaining the flexibility to incorporate compatible third-party SGP.32 profiles.“SGP.32 gives enterprises far greater freedom over how their devices connect, but choice on its own isn't enough,” said Ian Marsden, CTO & Co-Founder at Eseye.“The real opportunity is putting the right connectivity in the right place and evolving it as requirements change, without introducing greater operational complexity. AnyNetSelect dramatically expands that choice, while our broader AnyNetproposition provides the orchestration intelligence, resilience and global connectivity infrastructure needed to make it work at scale.”One SGP.32 ecosystem. Your choice of how to operate.Every IoT deployment is different. AnyNetfor SGP.32 gives enterprises the flexibility to choose the connectivity and level of control that fit their requirements. Customers can choose from:.AnyNetManaged Service – fully managed SGP.32 connectivity – access AnyNetSelect's extensive choice of local and regional profiles while Eseye manages profile selection, orchestration, provisioning, infrastructure, monitoring, billing and support..AnyNetSelect – self-service profile access – enterprises, MNOs and MVNOs can directly select and manage local and regional profiles through Infinity or via API, adding connectivity options where they are needed. For MNO and MVNO partners, Infinity also provides a common management and orchestration layer across multiple eIMs, including eIMs operated on their behalf..Third-party profile flexibility – use multiple managed eIMs through Infinity to download and manage compatible third-party SGP.32 profiles, enabling enterprises to incorporate existing or new operator relationships into their connectivity strategy.AnyNetfor SGP.32 gives customers the flexibility to start with the model that best meets their needs today and evolve their approach as deployments, markets and internal capabilities change, moving between managed and self-service models or extending their choices with compatible third-party profiles.Eseye also works alongside customers' OEM partners and wider IoT ecosystems to support the delivery of SGP.32 across devices, connectivity, manufacturing and operational environments. This collaborative approach helps enterprises align the different components of their deployment and translate greater profile flexibility into a scalable, operational solution.From profile choice to connectivity outcomeMaking the most of SGP.32 means combining greater profile choice with the capabilities needed to manage connectivity reliably at scale. AnyNetfor SGP.32 builds on Eseye's long-standing, award-winning approach to resilient multi-network connectivity, bringing together:.Intelligent orchestration – apply policies and rules based on factors including location, coverage, cost, regulation and profile or network availability..Connectivity resilience – combine operational profiles with bootstrap and fallback connectivity to support profile delivery, device reachability and service recovery..One consistent global connectivity environment – supported AnyNetprofiles integrate through one APN, one API and Eseye's global private-network environment, helping maintain consistent network and security arrangements as profiles change.This approach builds on the eSIM Orchestrator role that Eseye and Transforma Insights have been exploring together since 2025.“We've been tracking the emergence of the eSIM Orchestrator as a distinct role in the IoT connectivity ecosystem for some time,” said Matt Hatton, Founding Partner at Transforma Insights.“SGP.32 creates much greater flexibility around profile management, but enterprises also need to think about the wider operational, commercial and compliance implications. The providers that can bring those elements together will play an increasingly important role in simplifying global IoT connectivity.”SGP.32 is opening a new era for global IoT, where connectivity is no longer constrained by a single profile, network or operating model. With AnyNetSelect and the broader AnyNetfor SGP.32 proposition, Eseye gives enterprises the profile choice, ecosystem support, orchestration and resilience needed to deploy globally, localise intelligently and adapt throughout the device lifecycle. The future of global IoT is not simply about staying connected; it is about maintaining the freedom to choose and evolve the right connectivity wherever the business operates.Discover how AnyNetSelect and AnyNetfor SGP.32 can give your IoT deployments greater choice, resilience and control here.ENDSABOUT ESEYEAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity, eSIM Orchestration, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing, resilient global connectivity. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT and wireless connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices and locations across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology enables advanced federated localization, allowing Enterprises and MNOs to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles and FWA deployments across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery experience for companies including TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, Eseye provides fully managed, secure, and future-proofed IoT and FWA connectivity solutions that support mission-critical applications and long-term success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more:

Alex Kent

Briefed Communications

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Eseye launches AnyNet® Select to unlock greater profile choice for global SGP.32 IoT deployments News Provided By Eseye November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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