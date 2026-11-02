Award-Winning Hialeah Studio Fame Tattoos To Attend The All Stars Tattoo Convention In Miami

The Hialeah tattoo studio, winner of more than 100 convention awards, will attend the Nov. 13–15 event at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fame Tattoos, an award-winning tattoo studio in Hialeah, Florida, will attend The All Stars Tattoo Convention on Nov. 13–15, 2026, at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami. Tattoo conventions are where the studio's artists have won more than 100 awards, according to the company.

The three-day event brings Fame Tattoos to Miami, the city where its co-owner, Omar "Fame" Gonzalez, was born and raised. Tattoo enthusiasts can find event details and buy tickets through the convention's website, .

Gonzalez, a self-taught artist, began tattooing in 2003 and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. His work centers on black and grey realism, color realism and portrait tattoos. He also created the Realism 3-D X-Ray Tattoo style, in which a tattoo changes depending on the lighting to give the illusion of three different tattoos in one.

Competition also shapes the advice Gonzalez gives newer artists. He tells people who are new to tattooing to keep challenging themselves, to treat every tattoo as if they were entering it in a competition, and to never stop learning. Gonzalez is sponsored by Cheyenne, a tattoo machine manufacturer in Germany, and by Hush anesthetics, which makes numbing cream for tattoos.

Behind the convention appearance is a studio with more than 50 years of combined tattoo experience, according to the company. Fame Tattoos began as a private tattoo studio in 2012 and opened its flagship location in Hialeah in 2016. Its artists work in styles including realistic color, black and grey, portrait, Japanese, fine line, cover ups and 3D X-Ray designs.

The studio's artists create personalized designs, a process that client Dagmara A. described in a testimonial:

"I walked in without an appointment, just with a picture of a tattoo I had in mind based on a dream. I was helped right away and taken to the back almost immediately. Yasmani was my technician, and he was incredibly patient, taking the time to explain the best size and placement for the design. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process, and the attention to detail was amazing. I'm very happy and completely satisfied with the result. Highly recommend! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"

Client feedback also addresses the studio's environment and the pricing of custom work. Client Ethan S. wrote:

"Whole experience was smooth and simple. Everyone was welcoming and professional, and the studio itself was really cool. Price was very fair for the custom tattoo I got, and the work was excellent. I'd give 6 stars if I could, will definitely be getting another tat here."

Tattoo enthusiasts who want to learn more about Fame Tattoos before the convention can contact the studio at 305-303-2025 or visit . The company's blog is available at blog.

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About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos' tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States



Note to Editors:

.Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

.The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

.Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

.The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

End of Press Release.

Omar Gonzalez

Fame Tattoos

+1 305-303-2025

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