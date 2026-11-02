PAIRS Foundation Releases PAIRS For PEERS App To Help Young People Talk Listen And Connect

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Alexander Eisenberg, DO

Rachel Marmor, LMHC

Free iPhone and iPad app brings practical relationship skills to students through ten facilitator-led sessions.

- Alexander Eisenberg, DOHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PAIRS Foundation announces the release of PAIRS for PEERS for Youngsters, a free educational app that helps bring relationship-skills learning into young people's everyday lives. Available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, the app serves as an interactive student workbook for ten short sessions led by a PAIRS-trained facilitator.Young people are often told to be respectful, calm down, or work things out. The harder question is how. PAIRS for PEERS focuses on practical skills: talking so others can listen, listening with understanding, handling anger, navigating disagreements fairly, and letting go of grudges.Rachel Marmor, LMHC, a PAIRS Trainer who has led classes for thousands of participants, says one of the comments she hears most often from graduates is:“I wish I had learned this much earlier in life. Why wasn't it taught?”Many graduates also express a hope that their children can learn these skills sooner. Teaching young people how to listen, express feelings, and work through conflict gives families practical tools to help interrupt patterns of disconnection and build healthier relationships across generations.“Learning how to express feelings, listen with understanding, and work through disagreements is an important part of growing up. PAIRS for PEERS gives young people a practical way to develop those skills and use them with friends and family. As a family physician, I see value in helping families make these conversations part of everyday life, beginning early,” said Alexander Eisenberg, DO, a family physician.PEERS stands for Practical Exercises for Enriching Relationship Skills. The app extends PAIRS Foundation's youth relationship-education work into a digital format, connecting lessons with familiar situations from group chats, school, and home. The purpose is to help students carry what they learn into conversations with friends, classmates, and family members.Student tools: Ten guided sessions, read-aloud support at every step, private worksheets, weekly skill challenges, optional phone reminders, and a badge for each completed session.Facilitator resources: A teacher guide for every session, illustrated exercise walkthroughs, setup diagrams, readiness checklists, class codes, student accounts, and completion tracking.Flexible access: The app works offline and syncs when students reconnect. Students join with a class code from their facilitator; no student email address is required.The app's description states that worksheet answers are encrypted with the student's password and that facilitators see which worksheets students have completed rather than their answers. This approach allows facilitators to follow progress while preserving space for personal reflection.Parents, educators, and youth-serving organizations can download the app and contact PAIRS Foundation to learn about facilitator training and bringing PAIRS for PEERS to their communities. The app is listed in the Education category with an App Store age rating of 9+. It requires iOS 15.0 or iPadOS 15.0 or later.Download: PAIRS for PEERS for Youngsters on the Apple App Store -About PAIRS FoundationPAIRS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that teaches practical skills for communication, emotional understanding, and constructive conflict resolution. Its educational programs help people strengthen relationships within families and communities. Learn more at .

Cameron Buzzell

PAIRS Foundation

+1 844-724-7748

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PAIRS Foundation releases PAIRS for PEERS app to help young people talk listen and connect News Provided By PAIRS Foundation November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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