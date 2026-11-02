Trucent Partners With City Of Van Wert To Plant 20 Trees

Members of the Trucent leadership team and Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward at the Trucent Plants Trees event.

Trucent employees and community partners gather at the Rotary Athletic Complex in Van Wert, Ohio, following the planting of 20 trees.

Trucent employee Jonathan Green joins Haley Sattler of the Ohio DNR and Kyle Klinker, Van Wert Parks Superintendent, in planting a tree at the Rotary Athletic Complex.

Trucent employees join local officials in Van Wert, Ohio, to support environmental stewardship and park beautification.

- Bill Hayes, Vice President, Trucent Renewable Chemicals

VAN WERT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 29, Trucent employees joined city officials and local partners to plant 20 trees at the Rotary Athletic Complex in Van Wert, Ohio. The event was part of Trucent Plants Trees, a company initiative to invest in the cities where Trucent operates through tree-planting projects that enhance public spaces and support environmental stewardship.

Community participants included Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward; Kyle Klinker, Van Wert Parks Superintendent; Haley Sattler of the Ohio DNR; and Lauren Buchanan of Van Wert Works, an initiative of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. Drew Hart of the U.S. Forest Service also assisted with planning the event.

Trucent was represented by CEO Tom Czartoski; Bill Hayes, Vice President of Trucent Renewable Chemicals; and 16 additional employees who participated in the planting. The newly planted trees will enhance the landscape of the Rotary Athletic Complex, providing shade, natural beauty, and environmental benefits for years to come.

"Operating a manufacturing facility comes with a responsibility to the surrounding community. We've always taken that responsibility seriously," said Hayes. "This tree planting is a small but meaningful way to demonstrate our commitment to being a good neighbor and contributing to the long-term well-being of Van Wert."

Trucent Renewable Chemicals manufactures specialty fatty acids at its Van Wert facility using vegetable oil feedstocks sourced from U.S. farms.

"When Trucent establishes a business in a community, we're putting down roots of our own," said Czartoski. "We want to build lasting relationships and create opportunities for the people who live there. Planting these trees is a tangible expression of that commitment-and something that will continue to grow for generations."

The Van Wert event marked the second planting in the Trucent Plants Trees initiative. In May 2025, Trucent employees planted 20 native trees along the White River Greenway in Noblesville, Indiana, another community where Trucent maintains significant business operations.

About Trucent Renewable Chemicals

Trucent Renewable Chemicals, based in Van Wert, Ohio, manufactures specialty fatty acids from U.S.-sourced vegetable oil feedstocks for use in a variety of applications, including coatings, adhesives, lubricants, agriculture, and mining. The company is part of Trucent, Inc., headquartered in Dexter, Michigan.

Mary Beth Ronayne

Trucent

+1 877-280-7212

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trucent Partners with City of Van Wert to Plant 20 Trees News Provided By Trucent November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.