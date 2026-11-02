Regenix Launches AI Driven Meta Advertising Service For Med Spas

Miami company guarantees 30 qualified patient appointments in the first 30 days or a refund of the first month

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regenix today announced the launch of its AI driven advertising service for medical spas. The service uses a custom AI agent and AI intent data to manage Meta advertising campaigns, with performance measured by booked patient appointments rather than clicks or leads.Regenix's AI agent manages each client's Meta ad campaigns and continuously reallocates budget toward the ads that produce bookings. AI intent data identifies consumers actively researching specific aesthetic treatments. Prospective patients book directly into the med spa's calendar, removing the delay between inquiry and appointment.The company backs its service with a performance guarantee: 30 qualified appointments within a client's first 30 days, or Regenix refunds the first month."Med spas are spending more on advertising every year, but most of that spend is judged on clicks and inquiries, not patients," said Tim Chao, Founder of Regenix. "Regenix is built around a single metric, booked appointments, and we stand behind it with a guarantee."Onboarding is completed on a single call with each client, and campaigns launch shortly after. Regenix serves med spas investing $6,000 or more per month in advertising. The company is headquartered in Miami and is initially focused on med spas in South Florida.Tim Chao is an AI entrepreneur who builds AI sales and marketing systems for businesses. He shares his work with more than 64,000 followers on Instagram. Med spa owners can apply at regenix.ABOUT REGENIXRegenix provides AI driven Meta advertising for medical spas, combining a custom AI agent with AI intent data to deliver qualified, booked patient appointments. Regenix is a brand of J&T Solutions Inc.

Tim Chao

Regenix

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Regenix Launches AI Driven Meta Advertising Service for Med Spas News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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