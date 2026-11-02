Daelim Belefic U.S. To Exhibit At RE+ 26, Supporting The Future Of Clean Energy

Rendering of RE+ Booth

Matt Rice, CEO

The company to showcase its transformer solutions and commitment to customer partnerships at North America's largest clean energy event, Nov. 16–19 in Vegas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daelim Belefic today announced it will exhibit at RE+ 26, November 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will welcome attendees at Booth N3530, a 400-square-foot space in the North Hall, where visitors can learn more about its transformer solutions by connecting with sales engineers for clean energy and power infrastructure projects.RE+ is North America's largest and most comprehensive clean energy industry event, bringing together professionals across solar energy, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, electric vehicle charging and infrastructure, wind energy, and other sectors shaping the future of energy. The event connects industry leaders, technology providers, developers, and other stakeholders to explore business opportunities and address the growing demand for reliable electrical infrastructure.As clean energy development continues to expand, access to critical electrical equipment and dependable supply partners remains essential to keeping projects on schedule. Daelim Belefic U.S. provides medium- and high-voltage transformer solutions designed to support the evolving needs of clean energy developers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, utilities, and other power infrastructure stakeholders.“Building the future of clean energy takes more than innovative technology. It takes strong partnerships and a shared commitment to getting projects across the finish line,” said Matt Rice, CEO of Daelim Belefic U.S.“Transformer lead times can have a significant impact on project schedules, costs, and the ability to bring new energy capacity online. We believe our customers deserve a partner who understands those challenges, communicates openly, and works alongside them to find solutions. At Daelim Belefic, we're focused on combining quality transformer solutions with responsive service and competitive lead times to help our customers move their projects forward.”Daelim Belefic U.S. invites clean energy professionals attending RE+ 26 to visit Booth N3530 to connect with the team, discuss upcoming projects, and explore how the company's transformer solutions and customer-focused approach can support their power infrastructure needs.Event Details.Event: RE+ 26.Dates: November 16–19, 2026.Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.Booth: N3530, North HallAttendees interested in scheduling a meeting in our booth meeting room during RE+ 26 can request a day and time by emailing....About Daelim Belefic U.S.Daelim Belefic U.S., located in Houston, TX, is a global provider of electrical infrastructure and power solutions, delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable transformers for industries including data centers, renewable energy, utilities, industrial manufacturing, and more. With a focus on innovation and performance, Daelim Belefic helps organizations power critical operations with speed, confidence, and precision.

Marc Berger

Daelim Belefic U.S.

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Daelim Belefic U.S. to Exhibit at RE+ 26, Supporting the Future of Clean Energy News Provided By Daelim Belefic U.S. November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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