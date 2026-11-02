Adster Creative Names Lisa Michetti President As Edmonton Agency Navigates AI-Driven Shift In Digital Marketing

Lisa Michetti - Named President of Adster Creative

Adster Creative names longtime team member Lisa Michetti President after nearly 13 years with the Edmonton digital marketing agency.

- Andrew Forster (Co-Founder & Partner)EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Edmonton digital marketing agency Adster Creative has named longtime team member Lisa Michetti as President, completing a leadership transition after nearly 13 years of progression within the company.Lisa joined Adster in late 2014 and has since worked across SEO, strategy, project management, team leadership, and operations. Her progression included roles as digital marketing strategist, project manager, operations manager, and director of operations before transitioning into the President role in early 2026.The appointment formalizes a structure in which Lisa leads Adster's day-to-day operations, while Owner David Forster and Partner Andrew Forster focus on the long-term direction of Adster and its related ventures.“Lisa has been with Adster for more than a decade and knows the business inside and out,” said Andrew Forster, Partner at Adster Creative.“Over the years, she's taken on more responsibility, led through a lot of change, and become someone both our team and our clients rely on. Her move into the President role reflects the role she's already been growing into.”The transition comes as digital marketing continues to change rapidly with the growth of artificial intelligence, automation and evolving search behavior.Under Lisa's leadership, Adster continues to integrate AI-assisted tools, AI Search and automation into SEO, paid media, analytics and internal workflows while maintaining the strategy, judgment and client service the agency has built its reputation around."AI is changing how digital marketing gets done, but it doesn't replace good strategy, judgment or client relationships," said Lisa. "I want our team using it to handle the repetitive work so they have more time for the creative thinking our clients rely on."Adster's owners are applying what they learned building and scaling Energy Job Shop, their North American skilled-trades employment platform, which now serves more than 500,000 registered users. Running that platform gave the team hands-on experience with automation, first-party data, audience growth, and AI-enabled workflows at scale.About Adster CreativeAdster Creative is an Edmonton-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, AI Search, Google Ads, paid media, analytics and digital strategy for businesses across Alberta and North America.

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Adster Creative

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Adster Creative Names Lisa Michetti President as Edmonton Agency Navigates AI-Driven Shift in Digital Marketing News Provided By Adster Creative November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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