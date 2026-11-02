Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa Announces Second Location In Bermuda Run

Exterior of Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa's new Bermuda Run location at 154 Dornach Way in Advance, North Carolina, ahead of its November 12–14, 2026, grand-opening celebration.

Patricia "Patty" Williams (left), Founder and CEO of Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa, and her daughter, Sarah Casstevens (right), Co-Owner, celebrate the practice's expansion to a second North Carolina location.

Mother-daughter-owned medical aesthetics and wellness practice expands with new technologies, wellness services and a November grand opening

BERMUDA RUN, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa, a medical aesthetics and wellness practice focused on personalized, evidence-informed care, announced plans to open its second location in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, with grand-opening events scheduled for November 12–14, 2026. The expansion marks a new chapter for the growing practice, bringing its individualized approach to aesthetics and wellness to more patients throughout the region.

Located at 154 Dornach Way in Advance, the new location will build upon Aesthetix's existing aesthetic services while expanding its focus on beauty, wellness and healthy aging.

Founded by Patricia "Patty" Williams, a family nurse practitioner with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Aesthetix began approximately eight years ago as a mobile aesthetics practice before opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Yadkinville, North Carolina. The expansion also marks a new chapter for Aesthetix as a mother-daughter-owned business, with Williams' daughter, Sarah Casstevens, leaving her career in corporate finance to join her mother as co-owner. Together, the pair is combining Williams' extensive healthcare experience with Casstevens' business background to guide the practice's next phase of growth.

"Opening our second Aesthetix location is incredibly meaningful to me," said Williams, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa. "We have grown because our patients have trusted us with their care, referred their friends and families, and allowed us to be part of their journeys. Bermuda Run gives us the opportunity to bring that same level of personalized care to a new community while continuing to expand what Aesthetix can offer."

The new location will broaden Aesthetix's approach to aesthetics and wellness with services including weight-loss support, personal training and small-group classes, alongside expanded aesthetic treatment capabilities.

Aesthetix will also introduce two Artemis technologies at the Bermuda Run location: T-Shape 2, designed for body contouring, skin tightening, cellulite improvement and lymphatic-focused treatments, and NeoGen Plasma, a nitrogen plasma technology designed for skin rejuvenation, resurfacing and tightening. These additions will complement Aesthetix's existing treatment portfolio and support comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual patient goals.

"This next chapter isn't simply about opening another location," said Casstevens. "It is about serving more people, investing in advanced technology, building an exceptional team and creating a place where patients can receive comprehensive aesthetic and wellness care."

To celebrate the expansion, Aesthetix will host a three-day grand-opening celebration and open house at its new Bermuda Run location from November 12–14, 2026. The events will take place November 12 and 13 from 5–7 p.m. and November 14 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. The celebration is expected to feature tours of the space, demonstrations of the new Artemis technologies, opportunities to meet the clinical team, and exclusive treatment and package specials. Guests will also have opportunities to explore consultation and booking options.

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About Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa

Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa is a North Carolina medical aesthetics and wellness practice dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through individualized, evidence-informed treatment plans. With a focus on natural-looking results, patient education, safety and long-term relationships, Aesthetix combines medical expertise with advanced aesthetic and wellness technologies to provide comprehensive care tailored to each patient's goals. To learn more about the second location and grand opening, visit .

Michele Arellano

Fifth & Cor

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Aesthetix Laser & Med Spa Announces Second Location in Bermuda Run News Provided By Fifth & Cor November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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