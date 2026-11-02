National Financial Educators Council Expands Canadian Chapter To Advance Financial Education And Economic Empowerment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The initiative supports financial educator training, professional teaching standards, and advocacy to help Canadians develop practical financial capabilities.

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announces the expansion of its Canadian chapter, strengthening opportunities for financial educators, schools, employers, and community organizations to improve financial education throughout Canada.The Canadian chapter is part of NFEC's international expansion across eight regions: Canada, India, Australia and the Pacific, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, and Vietnam.Founded in 2006, NFEC supports financial education initiatives in all 50 U.S. states and has Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) graduates in more than 60 countries. Globally, its graduates have completed over 300,000 hours of professional development and reached more than 1.4 million people through financial education programs.The Canadian initiative focuses on three priorities: strengthening professional development for financial educators, establishing standards for financial educators and measuring learner outcomes, and advocating for financial education to receive the same academic priority as other core school subjects."Every young person should graduate from school capable of earning and managing money," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Canada has educators and community leaders who recognize the importance of financial capability. Our goal is to support their efforts with professional training, effective teaching practices, and resources that help people make informed financial decisions."Preparing Qualified Financial Educators Across CanadaFinancial education in Canada takes place through provincial and territorial school systems, workplace programs, financial institutions, and community organizations. These different settings create opportunities for qualified educators who can adapt their instruction to the audiences they serve.NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) program provides professional development in instructional methods, behavioural finance, lesson planning, learner engagement, and professional responsibilities.The training prepares educators to help learners apply financial concepts to decisions involving employment income, household expenses, savings, borrowing, and financial planning. It emphasizes practical application rather than knowledge acquisition alone.As an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, NFEC brings established professional development practices and a commitment to measurable educational impact to its Canadian initiatives.Promoting Standards for Financial Educators and Measurable OutcomesNFEC has developed research-informed professional standards specifically for financial educators, providing organizations with clear expectations for quality personal finance instruction.Its Framework for Teaching Personal Finance establishes 22 evidence-based components addressing instructional planning, learning environments, teaching practices, and professional responsibilities.These standards for financial educators support educator preparation, professional development, instructional evaluation, and continuous improvement.Complementing the professional standards, NFEC provides assessments that measure financial knowledge alongside financial behaviours, practical actions, established financial systems, and other indicators of learner progress.Together, these resources help Canadian organizations evaluate program effectiveness and determine whether financial education is helping participants develop capabilities they can use in their daily lives.Advocating for Stronger Financial Education in Canadian SchoolsThe Canadian chapter supports NFEC's campaign to establish financial education as a core academic subject, with qualified educators, adequate instructional time, clear learning expectations, and accountability.Recognizing that educational requirements differ among provinces and territories, NFEC promotes approaches that respect local education systems while encouraging greater consistency in educator qualifications and instructional quality.The objective is for students to graduate capable of managing financial responsibilities and making informed choices that affect their futures.Supporting Canadian Leadership and PartnershipsThe chapter invites educators, financial professionals, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates to participate in its Canadian Advisory Board and help advance financial education initiatives.NFEC also welcomes curriculum submissions, supports collaboration with organizations delivering financial education, and offers CFEIgraduates opportunities to increase their professional visibility."Strong financial education programs are built through local relationships," Shorb added. "We want to connect professionals who share a commitment to helping Canadians build greater financial security and give them the resources to expand their impact."Opportunities to Get InvolvedEducators, curriculum developers, organizations, and community leaders across Canada can participate through CFEItraining, Advisory Board membership, curriculum submissions, partnerships, and advocacy.About the National Financial Educators CouncilFounded in 2006, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an independent financial education organization dedicated to improving financial well-being through professional educator training, standards for financial educators, outcome assessments, educational resources, and advocacy. An IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, NFEC supports initiatives across all 50 U.S. states and eight international regions, with CFEIgraduates serving communities in more than 60 countries.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Financial Educators Council Expands Canadian Chapter to Advance Financial Education and Economic Empowerment News Provided By National Financial Educators Council November 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.