Leeann Fore, Profiled By Influential Women, Leads Hospice And Palliative Care With Compassion And A Servant's Heart

SANTA ROSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President of Clinical Operations at Anchor Health, LLC Guides Hospice and Palliative Care Teams Across California While Building a Future Focused on Prevention and Whole-Person WellnessSanta Rosa, California – Leeann Fore is a healthcare executive and registered nurse with nearly two decades of experience leading clinical operations, hospice care, and quality improvement initiatives. As Vice President of Clinical Operations at Anchor Health, LLC, she oversees hospice and palliative care services across Northern and Southern California, guiding multidisciplinary teams dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care. Her expertise spans clinical operations, regulatory compliance, quality assurance and performance improvement, staff development, and healthcare operations management. Throughout her career, she has worked to strengthen healthcare organizations by fostering clinical excellence while ensuring that patients and families receive the highest standard of care during life's most challenging moments.Leeann's path into healthcare was inspired by caring for her grandparents, an experience that motivated her to leave a career in accounting and pursue nursing. She earned an associate degree from Sacramento City College and went on to hold progressive leadership roles, including RN Case Manager, Nursing Supervisor, Quality Assurance Director, and Director of Health Services, before stepping into executive leadership at Anchor Health. Today, her responsibilities include regulatory compliance, operational planning, budgeting, policy development, staff education, and quality improvement for hospice programs serving hundreds of patients. She is a member of CHAPCO and CHFCA. Her specialties include hospice and palliative care leadership, clinical operations management, and healthcare executive leadership, and she is widely respected for her collaborative leadership style.Leeann attributes her success to genuinely caring about people and investing in the growth of those around her. She believes strong leadership is built on supporting others, listening to their ideas, creating opportunities for development, and fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered. For her, the true measure of success is not personal recognition but helping others grow. She takes particular pride in mentoring healthcare professionals who have advanced into leadership roles, earned fellowships, and received professional excellence awards under her guidance. Those successes, rather than any title of her own, are the achievements she considers most meaningful.Some of the most valuable career guidance Leeann has received has come from Christy Keith, CEO of Anchor Health, who has been an influential mentor throughout her career. Working alongside her has shaped Leeann's leadership style and reinforced the importance of embracing innovation, pursuing continuous professional growth, and leading with a servant's heart. For young women entering healthcare, Leeann encourages leading with compassion and never underestimating the importance of supporting the people around them. She urges them to invest in their teams, protect their colleagues' well-being, and encourage a healthy work-life balance, particularly in nursing, where it is easy to take on too much and experience burnout. She believes the best environments are those where people feel heard, supported through the learning process, and empowered to grow. In her view, strong leadership is about caring for others while helping them succeed.Leeann sees the biggest challenges in healthcare today as adapting to ongoing regulatory changes while addressing workforce shortages and maintaining high-quality patient care. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in preventative medicine, functional health, and innovative care models that prioritize long-term wellness rather than simply treating illness. That vision is shaping her next chapter. She is developing a functional health and longevity practice focused on disease prevention, personalized health strategies, nutrition, and lifestyle interventions that empower individuals to improve their long-term well-being. The practice reflects her conviction that healthcare should help people take charge of their health early, complementing the compassionate end-of-life care she has championed throughout her career.Compassion, integrity, servant leadership, continuous learning, collaboration, and a healthy work-life balance guide Leeann both personally and professionally. She believes strong organizations are built by supporting and empowering employees, encouraging innovation, and keeping patient care at the center of every decision. In her view, the best workplaces invest in people and create supportive environments where both caregivers and patients can thrive. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, traveling, and exploring new places, and she remains passionate about learning how preventative care, healthy lifestyles, and innovative approaches can improve quality of life.Through her leadership, mentorship, and vision for preventive healthcare, Leeann has made a meaningful impact on the profession and the communities she serves. Her career reflects a steady belief that caring for caregivers is inseparable from caring for patients. Her journey from accounting to nursing to executive leadership shows how a personal calling can grow into a career of service. Leeann Fore continues to show that compassionate, people-first leadership can transform both healthcare organizations and the lives of the families they support.Learn More about Leeann Fore:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Leeann Fore, Profiled By Influential Women, Leads Hospice And Palliative Care With Compassion And A Servant's Heart News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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