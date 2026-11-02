India Hines, Recognized By Influential Women, Blends Storytelling, Data, And Mentorship To Build Brands That Grow

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Hair-on-Call and Hinesight Media LLC and Beautypreneur Brand Strategist Brings More Than a Decade of Marketing and Media Expertise to Helping Beauty Professionals and Brands Turn Storytelling Into Scalable GrowthCleveland, Ohio – India Hines, Founder and Beautypreneur Brand Strategist at Hair-on-Call, is a marketing and media strategist with a career spanning journalism, public relations, social media, paid media, and retail media strategy. With more than a decade of experience, she has built a reputation for connecting brand narratives to measurable business results, combining a storyteller's instincts with a data-driven marketer's discipline. Today, India channels that expertise into two beauty-focused ventures of her own, Hair-on-Call and Hinesight Media LLC, while continuing to advance her education in marketing analytics. Her work centers on a simple but powerful idea: creativity and performance belong together, and businesses grow fastest when compelling stories are grounded in data, innovation, and real-world impact.India began her academic journey in journalism and public relations, fields that taught her how to shape a message and connect with an audience. As her interests broadened, she expanded into marketing, discovering that she could merge storytelling with data-driven strategy. Over time, her career evolved from traditional communications roles into performance marketing, where she developed a strong focus on audience-first planning, integrated campaign execution, and measurable business outcomes. That foundation shaped her ability to translate brand narratives into actionable insights across multiple channels. She holds a Master of Science from Western Governors University and has added a range of professional certifications, including Agile for Marketing, the Walmart Connect Ad Certification in measurement and reporting, Prompt Engineering Generative AI for Marketing and Advertising, and an Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization.India built her early expertise at Spectrum Reach, where she developed and managed integrated advertising campaigns across digital, cable, OTT, search, and social channels. Working with both local and regional businesses, she helped clients achieve measurable growth by matching the right message to the right audience on the right platform. She later joined Glassdoor in customer success and branding, guiding clients through employer branding campaigns, improving product adoption, and measuring return on investment across a wide variety of industries. At Moen Incorporated, she served as a Retail Media Manager, overseeing omnichannel retail media strategy across major platforms including Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, and Wayfair. In that role, she drove improvements in return on ad spend through media mix modeling and optimization, sharpening her expertise in retail media networks and paid media execution.Alongside her corporate experience, India has stepped confidently into entrepreneurship. Hair-on-Call is a virtual platform that connects clients with licensed hairstylists for on-demand support, with a particular focus on textured and curly hair needs. Hinesight Media LLC helps beauty professionals grow into brand-ready entrepreneurs through strategy, content development, and influencer partnerships. Both ventures reflect her belief that talented professionals deserve the tools and visibility to build sustainable businesses. They also apply her specialties in retail media strategy, paid media, and omnichannel campaign execution to an industry she knows and cares about deeply. For India, these ventures are also personal. The beauty professionals who once encouraged her to build something of her own reflect the community she now serves, and she brings the rigor of her corporate marketing career to helping them grow.India attributes much of her success to mentors who invested in her growth, shared ideas, and pushed her to keep improving. Some of the most influential encouragement came from her nail technician and her hairdresser, who urged her to start her own business and to do it without delay. For a long time, she believed her skills were nothing special and assumed anyone could do what she did. That mindset held her back until the people around her insisted otherwise, explaining that she possessed knowledge they did not have and could explain it in a way that made sense. Their persistence helped her move past imposter syndrome and recognize the value of her expertise. She also credits her openness, flexibility, and willingness to learn new skills for the opportunities that followed. In addition, India speaks openly about the importance of mental health. She began therapy within the past year and credits that support with helping her return to school and launch her businesses, and she encourages others to view therapy as an investment that allows them to keep pursuing what matters to them.The best career advice India has received came from those same mentors, who corrected her habit of downplaying her abilities. When she insisted that her work was not complicated, they reminded her that she was genuinely good at it and that people needed what she offered. Their belief helped her understand that she already had the skills and knowledge required to succeed. That encouragement gave her the confidence to finally embrace her abilities and launch her ventures, a turning point she continues to draw on as she grows both businesses.For young women entering marketing and media, India's advice is to learn everything and to avoid pigeonholing themselves, especially early in their careers. She recalls being determined to pursue public relations and nothing else, only to discover that her greatest opportunities came from staying open and flexible. She encourages newcomers to learn their own job, their manager's job, and the roles of the colleagues around them, and to keep their eyes open for opportunities in whatever form they appear. She also urges young professionals to network across their peer group rather than only reaching upward toward senior executives. In her experience, opportunities often come from coworkers and classmates who have seen firsthand how someone works. Nurturing those relationships, she believes, prepares people for the next pivot, whenever and wherever it arrives.India sees one of the most significant opportunities in her field through the lens of intersectionality. While she has worked alongside many women in marketing and media, she has encountered relatively few Black and multicultural women in the industry. At Moen, she was the only Black member of a 17-person team, even though more than half of that team were women. She believes the industry would benefit greatly from welcoming more women of Asian, Latin American, Hispanic, Black, and Indian descent. In her view, the diversity of perspectives these women bring would make media and marketing richer and more effective, filling a gap that remains noticeable today. She sees the absence of these voices not only as a challenge but as a missing perspective the field can no longer afford to overlook. Encouraging more multicultural women to enter and remain in marketing and media is, in her view, one of the most promising ways to strengthen the industry for years to come.Empowering, mentoring, and paying it forward are the values that guide India's work and personal life. Because others opened doors for her and gave her opportunities, she is committed to doing the same for the people who come after her. She aims to pour into others as generously as her own mentors poured into her. She believes mentors are not found only on the job, and she counts friends and family among her most valuable advisors. Her sister-in-law serves as a creative problem solver who helps her see new possibilities when she reaches a roadblock, while another mentor guides her on the numbers and on preparing for the next step in leadership. India also recognizes that she cannot pour into others from an empty cup, so she makes time for herself, enjoying reading and going to the movies.India's commitment to community extends beyond her businesses. She volunteers with Kent State University and Dress for Success, supporting students and women as they build confidence and pursue their professional goals. As she continues her advanced education in marketing analytics, she remains focused on bridging creativity with performance and helping businesses turn storytelling into scalable growth strategies. Through Hair-on-Call and Hinesight Media, she is building pathways for beauty professionals to become brand-ready entrepreneurs, while her broader career demonstrates the value of combining data, innovation, and authentic human connection.From her beginnings in journalism and public relations to her leadership in retail media and her growth as a founder, India's journey reflects curiosity, adaptability, and a deep commitment to lifting others. She has turned the encouragement she once received into a mission to mentor, empower, and open doors for the next generation of marketers and beauty entrepreneurs. Through her advocacy for greater diversity in media and marketing and her dedication to building businesses rooted in both creativity and measurable results, India Hines continues to show how storytelling, strategy, and generosity can create lasting impact.Learn More about India Hines:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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India Hines, Recognized By Influential Women, Blends Storytelling, Data, And Mentorship To Build Brands That Grow News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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