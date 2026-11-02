Influential Women Features Jodie Weber: Leading A Second-Generation Engineering Firm With Integrity, Resilience, Heart

OAKLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chief Executive Officer and Sole Owner of Federal Engineering & Testing, Inc. Champions Women in Construction While Guiding a WBENC- and WOSB-Certified Geotechnical Engineering and Materials Testing Firm Across South FloridaOakland Park, Florida – Jodie Weber is a second-generation business leader, construction executive, and advocate for women in the building industry who serves as Chief Executive Officer and sole owner of Federal Engineering & Testing, Inc. The company, founded by her father in 1989, is recognized throughout South Florida for its geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and construction-related services, and it holds both WBENC and WOSB certifications. Jodie assumed ownership in 2020, during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since carried forward the entrepreneurial legacy her father began. She describes a role that shifts by the hour, moving between executive decisions, operations, human resources, client relationships, and problem-solving, always to protect that legacy, supporting employees and their families, and making sure the work is done right and everyone gets home safe.Jodie originally envisioned a career in marketing and graphic design, but she discovered a genuine passion for construction and geotechnical engineering. Over more than 15 years, she built her expertise by working through nearly every level of the organization, progressing from marketing coordinator and project estimator to operations management, vice president, chief operating officer, and ultimately CEO. That journey gave her a comprehensive understanding of both the technical and business sides of the industry. She remains closely involved in daily operations, overseeing project execution, financial management, payroll, team building, and strategic planning. She speaks English, German, and Hebrew. She earned an associate degree from Broward College and holds certifications in business operations, accounting technology, and business, reflecting her belief that practical education and continuous professional growth are essential to long-term success.Jodie attributes her success to a strong drive to achieve her goals, a commitment to high standards, and a hands-on approach to her work. She views challenges as opportunities to learn and grow, focusing on solutions rather than obstacles. She is equally quick to credit her team, whose dedication, insights, and feedback have contributed greatly to the company's progress. Through open communication and continuous collaboration, she and her team work together to improve processes and strengthen the business. Her leadership philosophy centers on continuous improvement, professional development, and a collaborative culture that supports both employee growth and organizational success. She leads with heart, caring deeply about her employees, clients, and reputation, while still holding people accountable and making tough decisions when necessary.The best career advice Jodie ever received came from her father, who told her to let difficulties roll off her like water off a duck's back. Working in a male-dominated industry, she learned not to let criticism, negativity, or difficult people shake her confidence or pull her focus. That lesson taught her the importance of resilience, perspective, and moving forward without carrying unnecessary burdens. She also believes confidence is not a prerequisite for leadership but a byproduct of it, and that focusing on serving others helped her stop worrying about whether she was ready. Public speaking, she admits, is not her comfort zone, yet she has embraced the idea that courage means doing something anyway, even when nervous.For young women entering construction and engineering, Jodie's message is clear: never let anyone tell them what they cannot achieve. She encourages them not to allow gender stereotypes or limited expectations to define their potential. Instead, she urges them to stay determined, keep pushing forward even when opportunities seem scarce, and trust in their abilities. Persistence and resilience, she believes, can open doors that may not seem possible at first, and believing in oneself is the foundation for everything else, including the resolve never to give up.Jodie sees significant opportunity in the continued growth of the construction and engineering industry and in the ability to use technology and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and streamline operations. She views AI as a tool that enhances productivity and supports people rather than replacing them. At the same time, she recognizes the challenges facing the field, including inflation, rising costs, rapidly evolving technology, and increasingly complex regulatory requirements and local building codes. Navigating these pressures, she believes, requires organizations to embrace innovation while maintaining operational efficiency and delivering high-quality results.Integrity is the value Jodie holds above all others, both professionally and personally. She believes trust, honesty, and credibility form the foundation of every meaningful relationship, and that integrity in actions and decisions builds confidence and lasting respect. Without it, she believes, it becomes difficult to earn the trust essential to effective leadership.Beyond her executive responsibilities, Jodie is a dedicated community leader and industry advocate. She serves as President of NAWIC Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter 78, Vice Chair and Board Member of BBB Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean, and a Board Member of the Greater Pompano Beach, Margate & Lighthouse Point Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of organizations including the National Association of Women in Roofing, the National Association of Women in Construction, the Construction Association of South Florida, RCI International Association, ASTM International, and the Society for Human Resource Management. Through these roles, she champions opportunities for women in construction and strengthens industry relationships throughout the region. She has also written for Influential Women about leading with both heart and backbone in a traditionally male-dominated field.Jodie's story is one of stewardship, courage, and growth. She has honored her father's legacy while shaping a company culture defined by accountability, compassion, and continuous improvement, and she continues to open doors for the women who will lead the industry next. Proud to lead a woman-owned, second-generation firm, Jodie Weber demonstrates that strength can take many forms and that leadership rooted in integrity leaves a lasting mark on people, communities, and an entire industry.Learn More about Jodie Weber:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Federal Engineering & Testing,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Features Jodie Weber: Leading A Second-Generation Engineering Firm With Integrity, Resilience, Heart News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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